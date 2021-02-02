Winter Games society looking for local artists to design cultural medallion, pin

Article content

The Arctic Winter Games Host Society is asking residents to share their creativity by designing a cultural medallion and cultural pin as part of a competition.

The society wants the pin to show the diversity of the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo region’s Indigenous and non-Indigenous cultures. Indigenous heritage should be reflected in the medallion’s design and incorporate the Medicine Wheel’s colour concept.

The design competition is open to anyone living in Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo. Entrants must be at least 18. One artist will be chosen for the cultural pin and one Indigenous artist will be chosen for the medallion. All winners will receive an honorarium.

“As the Games take place on Treaty 8 Territory, ancestral and traditional land of the Cree, Dene and Métis peoples, it is important to the Host Society to honour and showcase our Indigenous heritage and the culture we proudly have in our region,” said Nicole Bourque-Bouchier, co-chair of the society’s board of directors, in a release.