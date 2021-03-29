Oil Barons win weekend games, lead AJHL standings

Article content

The Fort McMurray Oil Barons continue their winning streak after beating the Spruce Grove Saints in both weekend games. The MOB currently lead the AJHL standings, with the Okotoks Oilers in second.

On Friday, the Oil Barons got the home game started with forward Hunter Lamb scoring less than four minutes into the first period. The team continued to dominate the first period with five more goals.

The first period also saw the Spruce Grove Saints get on the scoreboard with a goal from forward Jake Aston. The Saints scored another goal from forward Brett Pfoh towards the end of the first period, but trailed the Oil Barons 6-2 heading into the second period.

The MOB continued leading with a goal from forward Hassan Akl one minute into the second period. Another goal each for the Oil Barons and Saints left the scoreboard at 8-3 for the Oil Barons by the second intermission.

A third period goal from the Saints was not enough to slow the Oil Barons, who scored two more goals to secure a 10-4 win.