After COVID-19 benched sporting events for more than a year and a half, Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo is preparing to host the region’s first national championship event since restrictions began in March 2020.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The 2021 Canadian Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship Golf Tournament will be held at the Fort McMurray Golf Club between Aug. 24 and 27. The 34th annual tournament has amateur golfers who are at least 25 competing for the national title. Organizers have been working with Alberta Health Services to put COVID-19 protocols in place.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. National golf championship coming to Fort McMurray opportunity to promote sports tourism: FMWBEDT Back to video

Border restrictions that were in place when the tournament was planned means only golfers based in Canada will compete. Golfers from eight provinces are expected to compete, including nine competitors from Fort McMurray.

Michael Sieger, vice president of tourism with Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo Economic Development and Tourism (FMWBEDT), said more than 150 people will visit the region for the tournament that week.

“It helps everyone. It helps the airport because you’ve got people coming in through the airport, you’ve got exposure to our region,” he said. “This is a region where if you haven’t been here before you may have a preconceived notion of what Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo is all about. It’s not until you get here that you realize it’s a very different community than maybe you’d thought.”

The tournament also gives an opportunity to showcase what Sieger called “one of the nicer golf courses in Alberta.” With the Miskanaw and RotaryLinks golf courses also available in the region, Sieger hopes golfers traveling to Fort McMurray for the tournament will consider future golf trips to the region.