The Fort McMurray Oil Barons finished their four-game series against the Grande Prairie Storm with another split weekend, winning 6-2 before losing 3-1.

Despite the loss, the MOB remain at the top of the Viterra AJHL North devision, and are third in the AJHL.

MOB split second weekend against Grande Prairie, await next opponent

In Grande Prairie on Friday, the Oil Barons were first to take the lead with a goal from forward Hank Akl scored. However, a goal from Grande Prairie’s Zac Sirota evened the score heading into the second period.

Although the Storm quickly took the lead with a goal less than a minute into the second period, a short-handed goal from Oil Barons forward Ethan Anstey tied the game again. The lead was increased when MOB forward Michael Hodge scored later in the period.

The Oil Barons dominated the third period, scoring three goals, including an empty net goal from Hodge. The MOB won 6-2.

“I thought we struggled a little bit out of the gate, but we played a really good second and third,” said Fort McMurray Oil Barons head coach Gord Thibodeau