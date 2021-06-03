Four FMCSD Saints football players sign with post-high school teams
Despite not playing any games in the 2020-2021 school year because of COVID-19, four players from the Fort McMurray Catholic School Division Saints football team have signed to teams for the upcoming season.
Quarterback Liam Bartlett and teammates Josh Biggs and Hanet MacGowan are playing for the Edmonton Huskies of the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) this fall. Defensive end Keegan Hynes is going to Halifax to play for the St. Mary’s Huskies.
Bartlett said he was surprised to hear from Edmonton after already committing to the St. Mary’s Huskies. Ultimately Bartlett felt going to Edmonton was a better for himself and his family.
“My mom and my family, they missed a whole year of me playing football so I wanted to give them something to watch and enjoy,” he said. “They missed out on some important stuff for them, too.”
Hynes said he was excited when he was offered a position in Halifax.
“When I first got my offer it felt kind of surreal,” said Hynes. “It was like something out of a movie.”
Both Barlett and Hynes said they have been training on their own time with the absence of any games. The Saints trained whenever possible when COVID-19 restrictions eased. Many team members kept up their fitness by working out at home.
Typically, universities and CJFL teams have an idea about recruiting efforts based on footage of a player’s Grade 11 year. All four players were fortunate to have that footage, said Saints head coach Kevin Garbuio.
“I’m concerned for Grade 11s now going into Grade 12. I think that’s gonna be where it gets really tricky,” he said. “Talking with other coaches, no one really has an idea of what recruiting is gonna look like next year.”
Garbuio hopes a football season will happen this fall, although training would have already started in January. He is hopeful athletes will be able to make up for that lost training in July and August, provided the Alberta government’s reopening strategy goes according to plan.
“I have no idea what that’s gonna look like,” said Garbuio. “But for these guys, they did a good job in Grade 11 to put themselves in a position to get recruited.”
