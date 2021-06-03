Four FMCSD Saints football players sign with post-high school teams

Article content

Despite not playing any games in the 2020-2021 school year because of COVID-19, four players from the Fort McMurray Catholic School Division Saints football team have signed to teams for the upcoming season.

Quarterback Liam Bartlett and teammates Josh Biggs and Hanet MacGowan are playing for the Edmonton Huskies of the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) this fall. Defensive end Keegan Hynes is going to Halifax to play for the St. Mary’s Huskies.

Bartlett said he was surprised to hear from Edmonton after already committing to the St. Mary’s Huskies. Ultimately Bartlett felt going to Edmonton was a better for himself and his family.

“My mom and my family, they missed a whole year of me playing football so I wanted to give them something to watch and enjoy,” he said. “They missed out on some important stuff for them, too.”

Hynes said he was excited when he was offered a position in Halifax.