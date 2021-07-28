Fort McMurray ninja athletes go to Las Vegas for international competition
Four ninja athletes from Fort McMurray are heading to Las Vegas to compete in the Ultimate Ninja Athletic Association World Series this weekend.
Neal Barry, Alma Chan, Hannah Redden and Vincent Smith qualified after the Canadian National League’s (CNL) national finals were cancelled last year because of COVID-19. Instead, the top 25 athletes on the CNL leaderboard for each category qualified directly.
Fort McMurray ninja athletes go to Las Vegas for international competition
“The energy among the group of people is just fantastic and just a really good group we’ve got,” said Chan. “When I think about the actual competition I do get a little bit nervous, but at the same time I’m super excited.”
Chan said some women she’ll be competing against have been on the NBC show American Ninja Warrior, including Sandy Zimmerman, who was the first mother to finish the course and hit the buzzer.
“I was just super inspired. I’m like ‘I’m a mom, if she can do that maybe I can do it’ and here I am in the same category, so that’s super,” said Chan.
The preliminaries start on Thursday, where athletes will run the course, where each completed obstacle is worth one point, while some more difficult obstacles are worth two. Athletes are allowed a maximum of three fails per course.
The top 15 or 20 per cent of each class will continue to the main event finals. In this format, athletes will also be able to run the course with a maximum of three fails. After three fails the run is done.
There are cash prizes for the top five placements in each category, including $3,000 for first place in the pro categories and $800 for first place in the amateur categories.
Ahead of the competition, Barry has spent the past week at physiotherapy after injuring his back last week. He’s looking forward to the experience regardless of how he does.
“That’s kind of the basis behind ninja, it’s a very welcoming sport. You go down and do the best you can with what you’ve got,” he said. “It’s a very positive environment so I don’t want to miss out on that alone.”
Redden has only done smaller competitions and said it will be a little nerve-racking with 7,000 spectators watching, but expects the experience to be a fantastic one. To prepare, Redden has been focusing less on her strengths and more on areas she feels needs improving.
“Every morning I’ll go for my run, do some bodyweight exercises, a couple weight exercises,” she said. “Every morning doing a little but more than I would have without the looming threat of the competition.”
Smith, an avid rock climber, said he’s been able to continue rock climbing throughout the pandemic, keeping his strength and mobility up. When he realized he would be attending the competition he started building his own ninja obstacle at home and training at Fort McMurray’s TotalFit Ninja.
“I’m looking forward to just being able to compete again and be able to hang out with my friends and socialize and meet other people,” he said.
