Four ninja athletes from Fort McMurray are heading to Las Vegas to compete in the Ultimate Ninja Athletic Association World Series this weekend.

Neal Barry, Alma Chan, Hannah Redden and Vincent Smith qualified after the Canadian National League’s (CNL) national finals were cancelled last year because of COVID-19. Instead, the top 25 athletes on the CNL leaderboard for each category qualified directly.

Fort McMurray ninja athletes go to Las Vegas for international competition

“The energy among the group of people is just fantastic and just a really good group we’ve got,” said Chan. “When I think about the actual competition I do get a little bit nervous, but at the same time I’m super excited.”

Chan said some women she’ll be competing against have been on the NBC show American Ninja Warrior, including Sandy Zimmerman, who was the first mother to finish the course and hit the buzzer.

“I was just super inspired. I’m like ‘I’m a mom, if she can do that maybe I can do it’ and here I am in the same category, so that’s super,” said Chan.

The preliminaries start on Thursday, where athletes will run the course, where each completed obstacle is worth one point, while some more difficult obstacles are worth two. Athletes are allowed a maximum of three fails per course.

The top 15 or 20 per cent of each class will continue to the main event finals. In this format, athletes will also be able to run the course with a maximum of three fails. After three fails the run is done.

There are cash prizes for the top five placements in each category, including $3,000 for first place in the pro categories and $800 for first place in the amateur categories.

Ahead of the competition, Barry has spent the past week at physiotherapy after injuring his back last week. He’s looking forward to the experience regardless of how he does.