Fort McMurray Marathon running in-person and online races in September

The Fort McMurray Marathon is set to return in September, after the event was cancelled in 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions. This year’s event will have an in-person race on Sept. 26. A virtual run will be held between Sept. 11 and 24.

Last year’s event was cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions. The races this year will be different compared to previous events, said Alexis Tallon, organizing committee chair of the Fort McMurray Marathon in a statement, but the hybrid format reflects how other marathons have adapted in the past year.

People can register for the full marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k, or 3k distances. The organizing committee is also planning to have an in-person Kid’s Fun Run on Sept. 26. In 2019, more than 640 runners participated in the marathon.

“The Fort McMurray Marathon has a proud history of encouraging participants to strive for their goals and push for excellence,” said Tallon.

“The marathon also recognizes the important link between physical and mental well-being, and particularly how physical activity has allowed individuals to cope with the challenges we have faced during the past two years.”

Registration for the 2021 Fort McMurray Marathon opens on June 18.

