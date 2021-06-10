Fort McMurray Giants opt out of 2021 season
Article content
The Fort McMurray Giants will not be returning to the ball diamond for the second year in a row.
A spokesperson for the Western Canadian Baseball League said in an email teams individually decided if they wanted to take part in the upcoming summer season as COVID-19 restrictions eased.
Fort McMurray Giants opt out of 2021 season Back to video
Andrew Bradbury, Giants head of scouting and recruiting, said the organization chose to opt out of the season after going through all possibilities in April.
“The big reason was the uncertainty around where the COVID numbers were going to be, where the vaccine numbers were going to be, the travel,” he said. “We’re looking at a lot of bus trips, a lot of hotel stays. The players that we in would be at an increased risk for COVID because of how transient they would be.”
Although this will be the second year in a row the team won’t play any games, Bradbury doesn’t think the pause will hurt the team.
“We had a great looking roster coming into this summer so we’re really excited about it and I really don’t see any difference in 2022. I think we’ll pick up right where we left off,” he said. “I think 2022 summer will be the first summer of normalcy that we’ll have seen in three years, so I just think there’ll be a lot of energy for people wanting to get out and get to the ballpark and have fun.”
Advertisement
Article content
COVID-19 restrictions forced the league cancelled the 2020 season last May. At the time, the league said the decision was made because “it would be impossible to guarantee the safety of players, coaches, umpires, host families, staff, volunteers and fans.”
This summer, the province’s reopening plans are allowing the league to play some baseball.
The Western Canadian Baseball League released the game schedule earlier this week. Out of 11 teams in the league, only 5 will take to the field. This includes the Lethbridge Bulls, Okotoks Dawgs Black, Okotoks Dawgs Red, Sylvan Lake Gulls and the Edmonton Prospects. Teams will also have all-Canadian rosters.
“We are so excited to be taking this next step in bringing baseball back to our fans,” said Kevin Kvame, WCBL president in a statement. “Our governors have been working around the clock to get the schedule put together.”
lbeamish@postmedia.com