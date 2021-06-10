Fort McMurray Giants opt out of 2021 season

Article content

The Fort McMurray Giants will not be returning to the ball diamond for the second year in a row.

A spokesperson for the Western Canadian Baseball League said in an email teams individually decided if they wanted to take part in the upcoming summer season as COVID-19 restrictions eased.

Andrew Bradbury, Giants head of scouting and recruiting, said the organization chose to opt out of the season after going through all possibilities in April.

“The big reason was the uncertainty around where the COVID numbers were going to be, where the vaccine numbers were going to be, the travel,” he said. “We’re looking at a lot of bus trips, a lot of hotel stays. The players that we in would be at an increased risk for COVID because of how transient they would be.”

Although this will be the second year in a row the team won’t play any games, Bradbury doesn’t think the pause will hurt the team.

“We had a great looking roster coming into this summer so we’re really excited about it and I really don’t see any difference in 2022. I think we’ll pick up right where we left off,” he said. “I think 2022 summer will be the first summer of normalcy that we’ll have seen in three years, so I just think there’ll be a lot of energy for people wanting to get out and get to the ballpark and have fun.”