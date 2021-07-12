The Fort McMurray Catholic School Division’s Saints football team have two players and a coach heading to the Football Alberta Summer Series in Red Deer this weekend.

Running back Maximus Ramirez, a Grade 11 student at Father Mercredi, and defensive end Robbie Buffalo, a Grade 12 student at Holy Trinity, have been named to Team North. Saints wide receiver coach Devante Hobbs is coach for Team North U17.

FMCSD Saints football players, coach heading to Alberta Summer Series

“It’s really cool to be able to be playing with all the best people in the province and just doing what I love to do,” said Ramirez.

Hobbs said he’s looking forward to learning from the other coaches and working with top athletes across the province. Buffalo said he was surprised he made the team.

“There was a lot of people in my position trying out,” said Buffalo. “I’m just happy to be on the team, of course.”

But Hobbs said he wasn’t surprised to see the local players added to the rosters.

“Some of those guys work very hard, especially Robbie Buffalo and Max. Those guys work very hard and I’m very happy that they’re able to make the team,” said Hobbs.

Although players have been training whenever possible throughout the year, COVID-19 restrictions meant the Saints weren’t able to play any games in the 2020-21 school year. Hobbs called the event a return to normalcy.

“It’s 18 months almost without any sports, without going to the gym, without doing what we love to do as athletes. It’s definitely put a toll on us,” said Buffalo. “It’s definitely exciting to get back on the field, to get back into training without these restrictions holding us back.”

Both Ramirez and Buffalo said the days leading up to the summit series will be important for making sure they’re prepared physically and mentally.

“Just staying active and making sure that I have enough stamina and cardio for the game,” said Ramirez. “The mental game as well is very important. Just being ready for it, being focused and knowing what I have to do because it’s a pretty big thing.”

The U17 and U18 north teams will have two days of practice in Edmonton before heading to Red Deer on July 18 to play against the south teams.

