It didn’t take long for Dwayne Jean to make an impression with the WHL’s Tri-City Americans.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The 17-year-old youth from the Chipewyan Prairie Dene First Nation scored on a breakaway in his first preseason game, only six days after signing with the club on Sept. 5. After being passed over in the 2019 WHL bantam draft for being undersized, Jean has made considerable strides during the past two seasons to continue following his dream of making it to the NHL.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. CPDFN's Dwayne Jean signs with WHL's Tri-City Americans Back to video

“Going undrafted was one of the best things that happened to me,” said Jean. “Maybe not in the moment, but this summer I finally put it down and put all I could into training.”

Jean, who is Dene, said he has extra responsibilities as a role model to his community, family and other Indigenous youth when he’s on the ice.

“I’m not only representing myself, but I’m trying to represent for the younger kids growing up in my community just to help them follow in my footsteps,” said Jean. “Being involved in the community is what I look forward to, just being with them on the outdoor ice. It’s not even about playing hockey, just looking up to me as a role model in the community and going back to visit.”

Jean was billeted in Edmonton since he was 12. He is now playing for a team based in Kennewick, Wash. His family says it’s been hard having him away from the community.

“He moved to Edmonton and being an out of town kid and not knowing anyone he had to really earn his place,” said his mother, Shawna. “Being Aboriginal it was hard for him because he didn’t fit in. He’s always been battling.”

Tri-City general manager Bob Tory described Jean as a hard-working player who prides himself on his energy. Evaluating Jean was difficult after COVID-19 restrictions shortened the 2020-21 season. During that year, Jean played six games for the CAC Canadians of the AAA Alberta Elite Hockey League.