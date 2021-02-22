Article content

Alberta junior hockey teams struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to get support directly from fans through an online 50/50 draw initiative.

Jackpots for Junior Hockey was announced on Monday as a joint effort by the Western Hockey League (WHL) and the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) to support teams whose revenues have been lost because of the pandemic.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Alberta junior hockey leagues launch online 50/50 initiative to help struggling teams Back to video

The 50/50 draw will run each weekend in March and proceeds will be distributed to the five WHL teams and 15 AJHL teams. A portion will be required to be shared with local charities.

WHL commissioner Ron Robison said during the announcement the pandemic has put Alberta’s 20 junior hockey teams at risk.

“Our teams rely almost entirely on ticket sales and sponsorships in order to survive,” he said. “(With) the COVID-19 restrictions preventing our fans from attending our games, our teams are simply not viable.”

Robison said junior hockey teams contribute $100 million annually to the Alberta economy and have more than a million fans spread across 20 different communities.

Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) is allowing the leagues to hold the online draws, a move the provincial organization started last year when charitable organizations were approved to hold raffles virtually.

AJHL commissioner Ryan Bartoshyk said that the initiative will ensure that hockey teams will be able to remain in their communities.

“Without financial support, communities are at risk of losing their teams,” he said. “Ensuring these teams remain viable is not only a vital stimulus for the Alberta economy but it also helps our communities cope from a physical and mental well-being standpoint.”

Dan Leckelt, governor of the Spruce Grove Saints, said teams have been struggling even before the pandemic hit. He said he’s been focused on trying to keep as many workers employed as possible.

“We want to bring excitement back into the community and help everyone out,” Leckelt said.