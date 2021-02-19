AJHL allowed back on the ice, teams will be tested regularly for COVID-19

The AJHL has gotten the green light from the Alberta government to resume the 2020-2021 season, after COVID-19 restrictions halted all sports in November. Teams will follow new protocols under a Return to Play plan.

The AJHL said in a Friday statement that players, coaches and support staff are quarantining ahead of training camp, which is scheduled for the start of March.

Fans are not allowed to watch games, but all games will be shown on HockeyTV. Games are expected to begin sometime in March and continue until the end of May. They will only be played on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. As of Friday, no updated game schedule has been released.

Teams will be tested weekly for COVID-19 and twice before starting training camp. The league will use DynaLIFE testing, which was used during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs and the IIHF 2021 World Juniors Championships in Edmonton.

Teams will quarantine for 14 days if anyone within an AJHL cohort, including players or staff, tests positive for COVID-19. All players and staff screenings will be monitored through the SureHire Risk Assessment App.