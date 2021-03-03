Article content

The 2022 Arctic Winter Games have been postponed and it is not known when they will be held. The news comes nearly one year after the games were cancelled in Whitehorse because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Following discussions with the provincial government, the municipality and the Host Society, the Arctic Winter Games International Committee (AWGIC) said in a statement the postponement came after meetings with local organizers and partners.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 2022 Arctic Winter Games postponed because of COVID-19 Back to video

“The health and safety of our circumpolar participants, coaches and volunteers is of paramount concern, and although it is a great disappointment that we must postpone the 2022 Arctic Winter Games, we are steadfast in our decision,” said John Flynn, president of the AWGIC, in a release.

Melissa Blake, co-chair of the winter games host society, said in statement they are supporting the decision and will work with the AWGIC for a successful event. Leela Sharon Aheer, Alberta’s minister of culture, multiculturalism and status of women, also said she was disappointed but supportive of the delay.