2022 Arctic Winter Games postponed because of COVID-19
The 2022 Arctic Winter Games have been postponed and it is not known when they will be held. The news comes nearly one year after the games were cancelled in Whitehorse because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Following discussions with the provincial government, the municipality and the Host Society, the Arctic Winter Games International Committee (AWGIC) said in a statement the postponement came after meetings with local organizers and partners.
“The health and safety of our circumpolar participants, coaches and volunteers is of paramount concern, and although it is a great disappointment that we must postpone the 2022 Arctic Winter Games, we are steadfast in our decision,” said John Flynn, president of the AWGIC, in a release.
Melissa Blake, co-chair of the winter games host society, said in statement they are supporting the decision and will work with the AWGIC for a successful event. Leela Sharon Aheer, Alberta’s minister of culture, multiculturalism and status of women, also said she was disappointed but supportive of the delay.
“The Arctic Winter Games International Committee and the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo Host Society had the unenviable task that so many event organizers are making in light of the continuing threat posed by COVID-19,” said Aheer.
Normally, the games are held every two years. Next year, they were to be held between March 6 and 12. The international competition hosts nearly 2,000 athletes, coaches and cultural delegates from northern Alberta, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Yukon and the Nunavik region covering northern Quebec. Athletes from parts of Norway, Finland and Russia also compete.
The Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area was chosen to host the games in Feb. 2019, beating Grande Prairie for the spot.
Organizers were prepared for a possible delay or cancellation of the games, while also being directed to carry on normally. A mascot, Nitotem the Lynx, was chosen and Olympic snowboarder Brooke Voigt was named games’ ambassador.
Local artists had been asked to design a cultural medallion, pin and torch wrap. Local musicians had also been asked to compose the official theme song.
The host society was in the process of hiring a general manager. On Tuesday evening, the games’ Facebook page posted a prize pack for a community scavenger hunt promoting the event.
Before COVID-19, hosting the games was estimated to cost between $5 million and $8 million. The municipality says $4 million has been approved by council for capital and operating costs, and $1.8 million will come from the Alberta government. Grants, sponsorships and donations are expected to cover a “significant portion” of costs.
It is not known how the pandemic will impact the event’s future finances. Aheer said the province will work with the host society once new dates are announced.
This is the largest major sporting event cancelled in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area because of COVID-19.
The 2020 YONEX Canadian International Badminton Challenge was to be held last year between March 31 and April 5 at MacDonald Island Park. Dozens of countries were expected to send 200 athletes and more than 100 coaches and delegates. It would have been the largest international event for a single sport hosted in Fort McMurray.
Keyano College was scheduled to host the 2021 ACAC Futsal Championships and 2021 ACAC Men’s Volleyball Championships. Both events were cancelled when the ACAC cancelled college sports for the 2021 winter season.