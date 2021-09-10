Tany Yao: End of an era for integrated EMS and fire

The current controversy over Emergency Medical Services (EMS) dispatch is really about the revelation by municipalities that they have lost an effective system of emergency management. Efficiencies that were prevalent in communities like Fort McMurray, Red Deer and Lethbridge with the integrated model of EMS and Fire are now only being fully realized with the loss of local EMS dispatch .

The EMS model that this government inherited involves a single, province-wide EMS system that is managed by Alberta Health Services (AHS). In 2008, this model was proposed by AHS which included the province taking over financial responsibility. Most municipalities agreed to it, albeit without community consultation.

This saved the municipalities well over $200 million collectively. What municipalities didn’t realize at the time was that this represented the beginning of the end of the integrated emergency services model.

Prior to this change, EMS was a municipal responsibility. The integrated EMS/Fire model that existed in Alberta and in cities like Airdrie, St. Albert and Strathcona County was an agile system that ensured that when you called 911, the responders coming to your door could manage virtually any emergency you might have.

That is, the responders were paramedics with advanced life support training as well as firefighters with skills in hazard suppression and rescue.

Alan Brunacini is considered the godfather of emergency services. In the 60s and 70s, paramedicine evolved rapidly under his guidance with the Phoenix Fire Department when they hired ex-military medics. They brought their training and experiences from the Vietnam War.

Brunacini saw the value of firefighters with this medical skillset as a natural fit. His studies showed people calling 911 may not understand what resources they need, thus it’s important the responders have a wide spectrum of resources available. Also, the emergencies that firefighters attend tend to inherently have victims requiring medical aid.