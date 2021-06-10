Opinion: Provincial control of resources cannot exclude Treaty partners







On May 31, Premier Kenney commemorated the 91st anniversary of four provincial natural resources transfer agreements and a constitutional amendment that solidified "the principle of provincial equality and control over natural resources." He noted that, until then, Alberta "had been denied full control over [its] natural resources, a right given to all other provinces upon Confederation." Assuming this control and asserting it against federal intrusion in the 1970s "propelled our province into its role as the engine of prosperity for our country," said Kenney. Alberta's First Nations are not celebrating. Our treaties were made with the Crown—and we do not care if the Crown dresses as Canada or Alberta so long as the sacred promises in the treaties are upheld. Are First Nations better off under Alberta's control of resources, or has Canada been a more honourable partner? Here is the scorecard.

Canada has abused First Nations peoples' trust for over a century. At times in our shared history, we could not vote; we could not leave our reserves without the permission of the Indian agent. Our children were shipped to residential schools as late as 1996, beginning a cycle of cultural dispossession and intergenerational trauma with which we still struggle. It has been illegal to hire a lawyer to represent our interests, and illegal for lawyers to work on our behalf. It was not until 1982, when Canada passed its own Constitution Act, that Indigenous peoples' rights were formally "recognized and affirmed." Alberta has generated $220 billion in natural resource revenues of which roughly $17 billion is saved in the Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund. Norway, by contrast, has saved $1.6 trillion from smaller offshore reservoirs. The Alberta Energy Regulator has estimated it will cost $260 billion to clean up the oilsands, which are in Fort McKay's backyard. Government has so far collected just $1.6 billion. Alberta announced just last month it is reviewing the Mines Financial Security Program, which collects fees to fund reclamation. First Nations have not been asked to participate. The reclamation deficit exceeds $258 billion. The chiefs and headmen of First Nations overlapping present-day borders of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories signed Treaty No. 8 with the federal Crown in right of Queen Victoria in 1899, six years before Alberta and Saskatchewan became Canada's eighth and ninth provinces.

Treaty 8 established a partnership with the Crown to establish peace and good will between First Nations and the growing number of European settlers, and to assure First Nations of "what allowances they are to count upon and receive from Her Majesty's bounty and benevolence." In exchange, the treaty grants perpetual hunting, fishing and trapping rights, "Indian reserves," and an annual payment to members of $5 plus "as much ammunition and twine for making nets annually as will amount in value to one dollar." That latter trifling promise has been kept; many others, more substantial, have not. SM Alberta's Natural Resources Transfer Act allowed the province to assume control and regulate all public lands and natural resources, including oil and gas, forests, minerals, and fish and wildlife. But it cannot do so without its treaty partners. No one asked First Nations, whose territories were reassigned in 1930, what we thought. That is a broken promise. Alberta cannot by itself take up lands that will infringe on treaty rights; it takes two to make land use decisions. Unfortunately, First Nations are often forced to litigate to protect our rights, which stalls development projects, slows economic development, and reduces industrial certainty. Some rights remain to be better defined and protected, including rights to preserve and share with our children our cultures, languages, and ways of life practiced for millennia. It would be better if these rights did not have to be secured through costly litigation and were, instead, acknowledged without engaging the courts.

And our rights should include participation with Alberta in joint decisions about resource development in our traditional territories, sharing in resource development revenues, and working with Alberta to ensure the landscape is restored when development is complete. In his statement, Premier Kenney invited the federal government to remember that "victories have been won before and will be won again." First Nations have a similar, if not better, track record in defence of our rights. It is time for the premier to discuss the impact of the Natural Resources Transfer Act and to ensure that First Nations peoples participate meaningfully in resource development and reclamation. Our treaty and good faith demand it. Chief Mel Grandjamb and councillors David Bouchier, Crystal McDonald, Raymond Powder and Melinda Stewart are the elected representatives of the Fort McKay First Nation.

