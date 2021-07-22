FMPSD column: Looking back on the past school year

Vincent McDermott
Jul 22, 2021  •  13 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Savannah Graves and Sawyer Mercredi on receiving the Alberta School Board Association’s (ASBA) prestigious Honouring Spirit: Indigenous Student awards this June. They are the only students from Fort McMurray to be honoured; and only 12 awards were given across the province. These awards “celebrate exceptional First Nations, Métis and Inuit students nominated by members of their education communities, based on their exemplary leadership, courage and commitment to their cultures and educational paths.” This year ASBA received 204 nominations.
Savannah Graves and Sawyer Mercredi on receiving the Alberta School Board Association’s (ASBA) prestigious Honouring Spirit: Indigenous Student awards this June. They are the only students from Fort McMurray to be honoured; and only 12 awards were given across the province. These awards “celebrate exceptional First Nations, Métis and Inuit students nominated by members of their education communities, based on their exemplary leadership, courage and commitment to their cultures and educational paths.” This year ASBA received 204 nominations.

We ended a remarkable, record-breaking year with our high school grads garnering over $100,000 in scholarships from across North America, provincial Indigenous awards, grants, and so much more.

Thank you to our amazing students, staff, parents/guardians and everyone for helping us in Doing What’s Best for Kids. We appreciate and applaud your resilience, and understanding as we pivoted through online and in-class changes. Enjoy the photos. We will see you later this August.

Leona Anderson, our longest serving employee, retired this year after 42 years with the Division. She worked in the Operations & Maintenance department. She held several positions through the years ranging from custodian, building operator, shipping/receiving to most recently courier and painter
Leona Anderson, our longest serving employee, retired this year after 42 years with the Division. She worked in the Operations & Maintenance department. She held several positions through the years ranging from custodian, building operator, shipping/receiving to most recently courier and painter
We proudly launched an Elders’ Council this year, which consists of five local elders, who will advise the Division on Indigenous matters, and upcoming events. Elders from the surrounding area: Mikisew Cree First Nation, Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, Fort McMurray First Nation 468, and Métis Local 1935 sit on the Council.
We proudly launched an Elders’ Council this year, which consists of five local elders, who will advise the Division on Indigenous matters, and upcoming events. Elders from the surrounding area: Mikisew Cree First Nation, Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, Fort McMurray First Nation 468, and Métis Local 1935 sit on the Council.
Maryam Tsegaye from ÉcoleMcTavish High School was the first Canadian student to win the Breakthrough Junior Worldwide Video contest. Her video on quantum tunnelling was chosen from 5600 entries from almost 200 countries. She won a $250,000 (USD) scholarship, the school will receive a $100,000 state-of-the-art science lab with $50,000 going to her teacher, Kathy Vladicka. And, to top it all off – she’s now heading to Stanford University!
Maryam Tsegaye from ÉcoleMcTavish High School was the first Canadian student to win the Breakthrough Junior Worldwide Video contest. Her video on quantum tunnelling was chosen from 5600 entries from almost 200 countries. She won a $250,000 (USD) scholarship, the school will receive a $100,000 state-of-the-art science lab with $50,000 going to her teacher, Kathy Vladicka. And, to top it all off – she’s now heading to Stanford University!
Savannah Graves and Sawyer Mercredi on receiving the Alberta School Board Association’s (ASBA) prestigious Honouring Spirit: Indigenous Student awards this June. They are the only students from Fort McMurray to be honoured; and only 12 awards were given across the province. These awards “celebrate exceptional First Nations, Métis and Inuit students nominated by members of their education communities, based on their exemplary leadership, courage and commitment to their cultures and educational paths.” This year ASBA received 204 nominations.
Savannah Graves and Sawyer Mercredi on receiving the Alberta School Board Association’s (ASBA) prestigious Honouring Spirit: Indigenous Student awards this June. They are the only students from Fort McMurray to be honoured; and only 12 awards were given across the province. These awards “celebrate exceptional First Nations, Métis and Inuit students nominated by members of their education communities, based on their exemplary leadership, courage and commitment to their cultures and educational paths.” This year ASBA received 204 nominations.
Westwood Community High School’s Shreeya Patel won a $120,000 scholarship from the University of San Francisco, declined it, and is now heading to the renowned Columbia University in New York to pursue Engineering.
Westwood Community High School’s Shreeya Patel won a $120,000 scholarship from the University of San Francisco, declined it, and is now heading to the renowned Columbia University in New York to pursue Engineering.

Doing What’s Best for Kids. For more information on any of our 16 schools, or to register for the 2021-2022 school year, visit fmpsdschools.ca. For real time updates, follow us on Twitter and Insagram at @FMPSD and like us on Facebook.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Fort McMurray

This Week in Flyers