FMPSD column: Back to School in photos

Fort McMurray Public School Division (FMPSD) welcomed students back two weeks ago, and it’s been a great start-up. Thank you students, staff, parents/guardians, and everyone for working together to keep our FMPSD Family safe and healthy. Here’s to an incredible 2021-2022. Enjoy the photo gallery. Please note that all photos were taken before the provincial indoor mandatory mask order.

Doing What’s Best for Kids. For more information on any of our 16 schools, visit: www.fmpsdschools.ca. For real time updates: follow us on Twitter: @FMPSD and like us on Facebook: Fort McMurray Public School Division. We are also on Instagram @FMPSD.