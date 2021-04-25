





Article content The Fort McMurray Catholic Schools family is full of mixed emotions as we continue to share the news of the upcoming retirement of Deputy Superintendent – Inclusive Education, Monica Mankowski at the end of this school year. Mankowski is responsible for many portfolios within Fort McMurray Catholic Schools. These include early intervention, special education, mental health supports, childcare and a variety of community and cross ministry partnerships to support children. Mankowski has always led with the needs of students and families first. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. FMCSD Deputy Superintendent Monica Mankowski to retire at the end of the school year Back to video Mankowski is reflective on her time with Fort McMurray Catholic Schools. “I have had so many wonderful opportunities to improve the lives of children and families, and it is with gratitude that I thank the Fort McMurray Catholic Board of Education for the past 30 plus years. Tony and I are looking forward to relocating to Calgary and this is a new beginning to be closer to family. I will continue to prepare the Fort McMurray Catholic School Division for the 2021–22 school year, and ensure that Student Services is prepared to continue to provide the services that have been such a benefit to our families and staff.”

Article content Fort McMurray Catholic Schools Superintendent George McGuigan has worked with Mankowski for almost their entire careers. “There are many feelings when a colleague for almost 4 decades retires. On the one hand, there is immense gratitude for their dedication to children, families and the Division as a whole. On the other, there is sadness in that we won’t be working together. Monica and I share many memories, the greatest being involved in the lives of each other’s children. I will miss her dearly but the mark she has left on Fort McMurray Catholic Schools will be felt for decades to come.” Fort McMurray Catholic Board of Education Chair Cathie Langmead says Mankowski has a legacy of supporting all families. “Over the span of her career, Monica has infused her passion for students, and in particular, her passion for inclusive education for all children. Of particular note is all of the time, heart and soul Monica has put into ensuring that our division is well positioned to help our students and families in areas such as mental health wellness, classroom supports, and support for our LGBTQ2+ students. Monica is truly an example of servant leadership, and while she will be deeply missed throughout our division and our community, her retirement is well deserved!” Mankowski began her teaching career in Fort McMurray in 1982 after graduating with a Bachelor of Education from the University of Alberta, and later completed a Masters of Education in Educational Psychology. Monica and her husband Tony have raised three sons in Fort McMurray and continue to be active participants in their lives.

Article content Monica has worked on a variety of community and cross – ministry partnerships to increase and support educational and community services for families and persons with disabilities. She was a lead force in the Fort McMurray Catholic School Division response to the wildfire of 2016, the devastating floods of 2020, and COVID-19. Previously, Monica was a member of the University of Alberta Senate for six years, supporting U School and other committee efforts. We will be forever grateful to Monica Mankowski for her service to the Fort McMurray Catholic Schools family and our greater community. We wish her and her family the absolute best in retirement! ***

