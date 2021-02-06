Simons: Air traffic control towers in Fort McMurray and across Canada must be saved

Article content

It’s been a turbulent year for the Fort McMurray International airport.

During the 2020 calendar year, the airport served 229,000 passengers – down 65 per cent from the year before. That’s a hard enough blow to take. But there could be worse news ahead.

Nav Canada, the private company that runs Canada’s air traffic control system, is conducting “level of service” reviews of seven mid-sized airports—Fort McMurray, St. Jean, Windsor, Sault Saint Marie, Regina, Prince George and Whitehorse—with an eye to closing their air traffic control towers.

Many smaller airports do function without air traffic controllers. Still, closing towers could mean a loss of flights, especially international ones – and an economic and reputational blow to those cities.

Fort McMurray has good case for needing air traffic control. It’s an international airport that handles everything from Boeing 737-800s to helicopters. It hosts a busy flight school. It’s the Medevac centre for northeastern Alberta, and only airport between Edmonton and Yellowknife equipped to handle aircraft that might need to make emergency landings.