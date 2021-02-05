Article content
Fort McMurray Public School Division (FMPSD) is pleased to receive an $18,000 Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund grant to build resiliency for Indigenous students. The grant will be used for initiatives that will increase self-esteem, and quality of life by providing cultural connections, as well as help build empowerment through mental health, culture and language.
”We are thankful to receive a grant from the Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund to offer such important programs for our Indigenous students and we look forward to sharing our successes later in the school year once the programs are up and running,” said Annalee Nutter, Assistant Superintendent of Education and Administration, Fort McMurray Public School Division.
FMPSD Column: Public schools get $18,000 grant from 'Bell Let's Talk' funding
By offering cultural and language programs to Indigenous students, taught by an Indigenous teacher, the programs will develop a positive identity that empowers students to overcome non-academic barriers and successfully complete school.