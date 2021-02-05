FMPSD Column: Public schools get $18,000 grant from 'Bell Let's Talk' funding

Kiran Malik-Khan
Feb 05, 2021  •  5 hours ago  •  2 minute read
Supplied Image/FMPSD

Fort McMurray Public School Division (FMPSD) is pleased to receive an $18,000 Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund grant to build resiliency for Indigenous students. The grant will be used for initiatives that will increase self-esteem, and quality of life by providing cultural connections, as well as help build empowerment through mental health, culture and language.

”We are thankful to receive a grant from the Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund to offer such important programs for our Indigenous students and we look forward to sharing our successes later in the school year once the programs are up and running,” said Annalee Nutter, Assistant Superintendent of Education and Administration, Fort McMurray Public School Division.

By offering cultural and language programs to Indigenous students, taught by an Indigenous teacher, the programs will develop a positive identity that empowers students to overcome non-academic barriers and successfully complete school.

Being connected to their culture and being taught by someone who understands their challenges is important in building resiliency.

Programs such as Cree language, Land-Based Learning, and The Fourth R Indigenous-Uniting Our Nations, as well as a potential suicide prevention program, will all provide skills to help build resiliency in Indigenous students.

Supplied Image/FMPSD

“Bell Let’s Talk is pleased to support the Fort McMurray Public School Division in providing cultural and language programs to build resiliency and help Indigenous students succeed at school,” said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let’s Talk.

“The Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund supports a diverse range of community-based organizations throughout the country that are taking action to improve access to mental health care and working to make a positive difference through evidence-based programs tailored to meet the needs of their communities,” she added.

Bell Let’s Talk promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like yesterday’s successful Bell Let’s Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Doing What's Best for Kids. For more information on any of our 16 schools, visit: www.fmpsdschools.ca.