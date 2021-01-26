FMCSD column: Examining mental health supports for students

Article content continued

Registered Psychologist Chantal Seymour consistency is key for families.

“Routine is essential for both children and adults. As much as children may protest routines, this structure and consistency helps keep life organized and can keep life from becoming too chaotic and overwhelming, ultimately leading to many meltdowns. Keeping mealtimes and bedtimes consistent, maintaining screen time expectations and limits. For younger children it can help to have a visual of the daily routine.”

Seymour adds it is also important to keep play as part of your daily routine.

“Playing is not only for children, it is also very beneficial for parents as it provides an opportunity to engage fully with children and see the world from their perspective. Take time to engage in pleasurable activities; Go sledding, play board games, get crafty, think back to when you were a kid and make a list of your favorite activities and see how you can engage your children with you!”

Martin explains that taking time for yourself is needed.

“Oftentimes engaging is self-care is seen as a luxury or as selfish when in actuality it is a necessity. Self-care is considered to be any activity that we engage in with the purpose of supporting our mental, emotional, and physical health and is supportive to improved mood and reduced anxiety.”

If you are in need of support, please reach out to your school. Please check out your school’s mental health website. There is a great amount of information and resources available to you digitally as well as information on local and community support. You can connect with your school counsellor if you have more questions regarding your children or support for your family.

***

