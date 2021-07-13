This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Chief Vern Janvier: Reflecting on lockdowns, mental health and the Indian Act

Chief Vern Janvier: Reflecting on lockdowns, mental health and the Indian Act

Article content There is no question that the last 16 months have been hard. COVID-19, the economy, isolation and fear have affected people in a multitude of ways. The one benefit of suffering, if there is one, is the opportunity it gives to provide a touchstone for understanding very different experiences. We have all suffered in some way or another. But the world into which we are born really dictates the scale of that suffering.

Article content For example, during the pandemic news stories have highlighted stories of Canadian men and women who ordinarily enjoy good mental health but have struggled with anxiety and depression arising from feelings of isolation, confusion, and hopelessness due to public health restrictions enforced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some within this same group of people were also consuming increasing amounts of drugs and alcohol to cope with their lockdown-induced anxiety and depression. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Chief Vern Janvier: Reflecting on lockdowns, mental health and the Indian Act Back to video At the same time, and maybe as a result, there were millions of social media memes filling up our feeds showing Canadians railing against perceived government interference in their lives as a threat to their freedom and independence. The difficult observation we must all acknowledge, and ably pointed out by Calgary’s Mayor Naheed Nenshi, is these furious few were overwhelmingly white and male. It leaves marginalized people—women, Indigenous people and other racialized communities—muttering “first time?” This moment provides an amazing lens to spotlight the effect of restricted freedoms on the health and wellbeing of people. There’s no question the COVID-19 restrictions and uncertainty were difficult. But imagine if these restrictions were generations long, dehumanizing, arbitrary and applied because of your heritage. Let’s take this moment to better understand the impacts of the historical treatment of Indigenous peoples.

Article content Too many Canadians know far too little of the legislation that has limited the freedoms of Indigenous peoples in northern Alberta for more than a century. Indigenous people faced a true loss of agency The Indian Act once required First Nations people to obtain a pass from the local Indian agent to leave our reserves; to be off the reserve without such a pass could lead to imprisonment. The act outlawed many of our traditional ceremonies and the act made it illegal to hire a lawyer to challenge these restrictions. Today, Indigenous people remain ‘wards of the state’ and our rights—or lack of them—are facilitated, managed and interpreted within colonial systems that resist the idea that we are capable of deciding for ourselves what may be best for us. Indigenous people faced a true loss of economic wellbeing The transfer of jurisdiction of natural resources from the federal government to the Prairie provinces in 1930 has, for decades, stripped Indigenous peoples of any meaningful ability to protect our ability to hunt, fish, trap and gather foods and medicines essential to the exercise of our constitutionally recognized and affirmed Treaty rights. These impacts are not merely historical. In northern Alberta, our off-reserve traditional territories are managed by a provincial government whose narrow interpretation of our rights, and lackluster approach to consulting on impacts to those rights, has allowed them to be slowly eroded by the cumulative effects of industrial development.

Article content In essence, our livelihoods and well-being has been “balanced” against the tax and employment benefits to be enjoyed by Canadian society at large and repeatedly come up short. Indigenous people have had their identity stripped away We have been confined to our reserves, had our children taken away and sent to residential schools (many never returning home), and had our traditional livelihoods diminished irreparably, and we struggle to defend what is left. This assault on our culture and traditions, still largely unacknowledged except through symbolic gestures, is sufficient to depress entire communities. What Canada has right now is the biggest teachable moment in recent history. Over the last 16 months, many Canadians have learned just how vulnerable their mental health is when put in situations in which they lack control over their own lives. As Canadians become more aware of and develop greater empathy for mental health issues caused by government restrictions, we ask that they reflect on the seven generations of Indigenous people in northern Alberta who have suffered and continue to suffer under the Indian Act and other legislation that disenfranchises an entire people. What vaccine will end our lockdown, and how long will our recovery take? What can Canada do to ensure the next seven generations are accorded the agency they deserve? That depends largely on you. -Chief Vern Janvier, Chipewyan Prairie Dene First Nation

