David Yurdiga, Conservative MP for Fort McMurray-Cold Lake, says mandatory vaccinations for public servants is a “tyrannical idea.” As of Friday, the federal government has announced public servants must be immunized against COVID-19.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

In a Wednesday evening statement, Yurdiga said the order is an example of “severe government overreach for political gain.” Yurdiga did not return multiple requests for comment.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Yurdiga criticizes mandatory vaccinations for public servants as a 'tyrannical idea' Back to video

“Canadians deserve the right to liberty, whether they choose to be vaccinated or not. Mandating the vaccine as a requirement to work would be the beginning of a slippery slope,” he said. “Trudeau can no longer push Canadians into a corner. It is our job to stand up against this tyrannical idea that forces discrimination based on what Canadians choose to do with their bodies.”

In a Friday statement, Yurdiga also criticized the federal government’s support for Quebec’s vaccine passport program, which begins in September.

“The Quebec government’s decision to block gyms, bars and restaurants from unvaccinated Canadians leaves them with no choice. Grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential services may be next,” he said. “Not only is this approach not backed by science, but it is also deeply unconstitutional. The Liberal government will follow the lead of the Quebec Government, as it always does. What’s next?”

There are close to half a million people working directly for the federal government, Crown corporations, the Canadian Armed Forces and the RCMP. The new rules also impact passengers and staff of airlines, interprovincial rail services and cruise ships.

Immunization records and health screening is already required for many federal positions and federally-regulated industries. Pilots, for instance, cannot be epileptic or have severe asthma attacks. The Canadian Armed Forces needs to see a recruit’s immunization records before attending basic training.