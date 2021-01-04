Yao travelled to Mexico during break, government unable to reach him

Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo MLA Tany Yao is one of several MLAs who travelled outside the country during the holiday break and has been unreachable.
Timothy Gerwing, director of communications for the United Conservative Party caucus, confirmed Sunday Yao is in Mexico but the party has been unable to contact him.
“We’re not even sure where in Mexico he is,” he said. “Typically, we do know where they are.”
When asked if this meant the government knew about the vacation plans of other cabinet ministers, MLAs and staffers that travelled abroad, Gerwing said he did not know what the travel protocols were but would look into it. As of Monday morning, Gerwing hasn’t commented on the issue.
Multiple phone calls and text messages to Yao’s personal and professional numbers since Jan. 1 have not been returned. Yao’s constituency manager, Vaughn Jessome, has not responded to any requests for comment.
Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche MLA Laila Goodridge said she returned to Fort McMurray in mid-December after the legislative session ended, and spent Christmas and New Years locally.
The Alberta government has advised avoiding all non-essential travel. On New Year’s Day, Premier Jason Kenney ordered all MLAs, cabinet ministers, party staff, political executives and senior leaders to return to remain in Canada unless travel is absolutely needed for government-related business.
“I am not happy that people chose to travel abroad, people who are in positions of public trust,” Kenney said at a Friday press conference. “There’s a reasonable public expectation that we will be held to a higher standard than simply complying with the rules. People are right to be frustrated by that.”
On its website, the Alberta government advises against non-essential travel outside of Canada, aligning with a federal advisory. Those who leave Canada must isolate for 14 days and monitor for symptoms upon their arrival back home.
Including Yao, there have been nine government officials that have left Alberta for travel abroad in December. All of them are members of the United Conservative Party; Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley claims all 24 party MLAs remained in Canada during the Christmas break.
Hawaii was the most popular spot for government officials. Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard and MLA Jeremy Nixon both travelled there, as did UCP spokespeople Michael Forian and Eliza Snider. MLA Tanya Fir went to Las Vegas, MLA Jason Stephan went to Arizona and MLA Pat Rehn went to Mexico.
Kenney’s chief of staff, Jamie Huckabay, travelled to the U.K. Huckabay returned to Canada via the U.S. on Boxing Day after a new, more infectious variant of COVID-19 was first detected in the country.
Canada halted flights from the U.K. on Dec. 20 to prevent the strain from reaching Canada.
-with files from Jason Herring, Jeff Labine and Lisa Johnson
