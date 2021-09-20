Yao blames staffing shortages on overwhelmed health care system; RMWB reports 232 active COVID-19 cases
Tany Yao, UCP MLA for Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo, says he began worrying about the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the health care system’s ability to cope earlier this summer. He also blamed the shortage of ICU beds in Alberta’s health care system on staffing shortages.
“We are trying to deal with staffing shortages, which are limiting our ICU beds. Now we have a health care system that is about to get overloaded, based on current statistics,” he said in an interview.
Yao said he was not involved in the decision to lift most restrictions on Canada Day and spent the first half of the summer trusting the move was the right call.
“My concerns reflected what was being reflected in the media regarding where we were trending in regards to our COVID-19 cases,” said Yao. “I had placed my trust in officials with Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services, so to find ourselves in this situation is disappointing to say the least.”
Kerry Williamson, a spokesperson with Alberta Health Services, agreed staffing is the biggest challenge of the fourth wave. But while Yao said many nursing staff have quit, Williamson said existing staff are too burnt out to take extra shifts.
“The biggest piece of this challenge is the fact that our staff, particularly our frontline teams, are exhausted. They have been working incredibly hard for the past 19 months to help keep Albertans safe, and that has taken an understandable toll,” he said in an email.
“This has affected our ability to increase capacity compared to previous waves. It is certainly much more difficult to fill shifts, as staff aren’t as willing or able to extend themselves even further.”
In July, Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro denied the health care system was facing a staffing crisis and said most shortages were expected. At the same time, dozens of rural hospitals were cutting hours and said there were not enough health care workers to fill shifts.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue rising, most patients unvaccinated
The comments from Yao and Williamson come as Alberta Health adds more ICU beds to hospitals, rearranges staff and cancels surgeries to cope with the rising cases. Staff across Alberta are being trained on critical care triage protocols.
Alberta has 954 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 216 in ICUs. Alberta Health says 88 per cent of ICU cases are unvaccinated. There are 10 COVID-19 patients in Fort McMurray as of Monday, including six patients in ICUs.
“At Northern Lights Regional Health Centre, we have eight ICU spaces, including three additional ICU surge spaces,” said Williamson.
Alberta has asked other provinces to send health care workers and accept COVID-19 patients into their ICUs. On Saturday, the presidents of the United Nurses of Alberta (UNA), the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE), the Health Sciences Association of Alberta (HSAA) and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) asked Premier Jason Kenney to request support from the Canadian Armed Forces and Canadian Red Cross.
“It is our assessment that Alberta’s health care system is not just ‘on the verge’ of collapse – we believe it’s actually collapsing in front of our eyes,” the letter reads.
“There are no more nurses in our province who can be deployed. There are no more paramedics. There are no more respiratory therapists. There are no more support staff. The tank is empty. The well is dry. Our members have been going above and beyond for 19 months, but they are worried that this wave of the pandemic is the one that will crush them.”
Kenney and party leaders are facing internal pushback from other sections of the party. Joel Mullan, party vice-president of policy, emailed the UCP board on Friday to demand an emergency meeting discussing an early leadership review of Kenney.
Richard Gottfried, UCP MLA for Calgary-Fish Creek, wrote on his Facebook page last week that choosing to lift most restrictions on Canada Day “will cost us lives.” He also said he tried lobbying internally for stronger measures in late July.
“I am frustrated, embarrassed and angry that such defensible measures weren’t taken 30 days ago, but I will have to live with the solace that my outspoken internal advocacy finally bore fruit, albeit a day late and a few hundred ICU beds short,” he wrote.
vmcdermott@postmedia.com
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported September 20:
- All Albertans born in 2009 and earlier qualify for vaccines. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine.
- 282,191 people have had COVID-19: 20,614 active cases, 2,545 deaths, 259,032 recoveries.
- 954 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 216 people in ICUs.
- 81 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose, 72.3 per cent of eligible Albertans fully immunized.
- Alberta’s earliest known COVID-19 case was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- 219 active cases. First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 6,973 recoveries.
- 18 residents have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The region’s first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 80.1%, (536 people)
60-74: 82.5%, (5315 people)
40-59: 79.6%, (18342 people)
20-39: 65.1%, (18574 people)
12-19: 74.9%, (5030 people)
12+: 73.5%, (48094 people)
All ages: 60.6%, (48094 people)
- People fully immunized: 75+: 76%, (509 people)
60-74: 76.3%, (4917 people)
40-59: 70.8%, (16319 people)
20-39: 53.1%, (15133 people)
12-19: 63%, (4231 people)
12+: 63.2%, (41303 people)
All ages: 52%, (41303 people)
COVID-19 in rural areas:
- 13 active cases in rural communities. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 370 recoveries.
- One resident has died from COVID-19 in the region’s rural areas. The most recent death before Wednesday was reported on June 20. Indigenous and rural leaders in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area have reported some elders have died while living in other communities.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 76%, (77 people)
60-74: 72.5%, (349 people)
40-59: 62.3%, (724 people)
20-39: 44.2%, (517 people)
12-19: 50.5%, (233 people)
12+: 56.7%, (1915 people)
All ages: 47.1%, (1915 people)
- People fully vaccinated: 75+: 68.1%, (69 people)
60-74: 62.1%, (299 people)
40-59: 50.7%, (589 people)
20-39: 30.7%, (359 people)
12-19: 32.3%, (149 people)
12+: 43.6%, (1473 people)
All ages: 36.2%, (1473 people)
RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks:
- Alberta Health Services has stopped reporting positive cases to school boards.
RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- CNRL Albian
- CNRL Horizon
- CNRL Kirby Jackfish Lodge
- MEG Christina Lake
- Suncor Firebag
- Suncor Fort Hills