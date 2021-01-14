Worker missing after dozer falls through frozen Suncor tailings pond

Vincent McDermott
Jan 14, 2021  •  10 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read
Suncor Energy's base plant with upgraders north of Fort McMurray, Alta. on Wednesday September 27, 2017. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network Photo by Vince Mcdermott /Vince Mcdermott/Today Staff

Emergency workers are searching for a worker after a bulldozer fell through ice at Suncor’s base plant.

Suncor spokesperson Erin Rees said that at 3 p.m. Wednesday, the operator of a bulldozer had broken through the ice of an inactive tailings pond.

Emergency workers were dispatched to the scene, but have been unable to find the worker. The operator is an employee of Christina River Construction, which is owned by Fort McMurray #468 First Nation.

Wood Buffalo RCMP is also at the scene.

More to come…

