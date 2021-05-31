Wood Buffalo RCMP looking for vehicle involved in downtown hit and run

Laura Beamish
May 31, 2021  •  4 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
A Wood Buffalo RCMP car in Fort McMurray Alta. on Monday June 22, 2015. Andrew Bates/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network ORG XMIT: POS1607151013548946 ORG XMIT: POS1905021721475907 ORG XMIT: POS1906201631590298 ORG XMIT: POS2002181351287656
Photo by Andrew Bates /Andrew Bates/Today Staff

Wood Buffalo RCMP are asking the public for help finding a vehicle involved in a hit and run in downtown Fort McMurray in April.

Police announced on May 31 that on April 30, between 10:50 p.m. and 11:05 p.m., officers responded to a hit and run near Hardin Street and Biggs Avenue. Officers say a dark SUV reportedly hit a man before driving toward Main Street and Memorial Drive.

The man was taken to Northern Lights Regional Health Centre where he was treated and released with minor injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Tips to Crime Stoppers are always anonymous and can be sent to tipsubmit.com.

lbeamish@postmedia.com

