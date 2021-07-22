Wood Buffalo Integrated Youth Network gets provincial funding for youth mental wellness supports
Article content
Canadian Mental Health Association Wood Buffalo’s Integrated Youth Network is getting provincial funding for programs improving youth mental wellness locally.
Advertisement
Article content
The youth hub works with other community groups to find appropriate mental health services for youth between ages 11 and 24. Youth Hub manager Mara Hayward said in an interview the group has seen an increase in youth reaching out for mental health services.
Wood Buffalo Integrated Youth Network gets provincial funding for youth mental wellness supports Back to video
“In the last year during COVID we’ve seen a lot of youth are isolated, they haven’t been able to be with their peers, we haven’t been able to meet with youth in person,” said Hayward. “We’ve really seen an increase in severity of mental health problems across our region in the last year or so.”
The funding will go towards the hub’s physical space, staff, programs and resources.
“When you’re reaching out for help you don’t want to bounce around from place to place,” said Hayward. “That’s the whole point of centralizing all these youth mental health services into one area and then have a systems navigator be able to walk that process with youth in our community.”
On Tuesday, the Alberta government announced an investment of $7.3 million in youth mental health hubs over three years. Fort McMurray’s youth hub was named a funding recipient, as were hubs in Medicine Hat, Fort Saskatchewan, Drayton Valley, the Tri-region area of Parkland County, Stony Plain and Spruce Grove, Grande Prairie, Enoch Cree Nation, and Maskwacis and Samson Cree Nation.
“These hubs are a one-stop shop where youth enter one door and access a wide range of services,” Mike Ellis, associate minister of mental health and addictions, said at the Tuesday conference.
Advertisement
Article content
“The goal is to support the mental health and overall wellness of youth. An emphasis will be placed on prevention, as well as creating better access to specialized services. We want you to get help before they’re in crisis.”
Tracie Mutschler, executive director of McMan Youth, Family and Community Services Association, said at the news conference that suicide is the second-leading cause of death among youth in Canada. She said 70 per cent of mental health challenges begin in childhood and adolescence, and Indigenous youth are “five to six times more likely” to die from suicide than non-Indigenous youth.
“Youth hubs get to the root of this issue by encouraging cross-sector supports to create a responsive, co-ordinated, collaborative and holistic service net that meets the youth’s unique needs at the right time,” Mutschler said.
If you are in trouble, please reach out. There are people who care and want to help you.
•SOS Crisis Line: 780-743-4357
•Alberta’s 24/7 Mental Health Help Line: 1-877-303-2642
•Waypoints 24/7 Family Violence/Unity House Emergency Women’s Shelter: 780-743-1190
•Waypoints 24/7 Sexual Trauma Support: 780-791-6708
•The 24/7 Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-387-5437
•A full list of mental, emotional and social health resources can be found here: mymentalhealth.ca/regions/fort-mcmurray/
– With files from Stephanie Babych
lbeamish@postmedia.com