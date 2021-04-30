With FMCSD out, no school divisions in RMWB piloting K-6 draft curriculum

Fort McMurray Catholic School Division (FMCSD) will not pilot the draft K-6 curriculum next fall. All school divisions in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo are now refusing to pilot the draft program. More than 40 Alberta school divisions are also refusing to take part in the pilot program.

In a Friday release, FMCSD said piloting the new curriculum during the COVID-19 pandemic would be a “disservice” to staff, students and families.

“The events within our region over the last five years, coupled with learning gaps for our students as a result of the pandemic, are key drivers in ensuring the mental health of all within our division remains our top priority,” said chairperson Cathie Langmead in a statement..

FMCSD Superintendent George McGuigan said the division’s goal next year is to fill gaps in student learning. Piloting a draft curriculum is not feasible at this time.

“Let’s heal first and then focus on finalizing our new curriculum,” said McGuigan.