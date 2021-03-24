





Article content There were 14 fatal opioid overdoses in Fort McMurray last year and 15 deaths linked to methamphetamines, cocaine, alcohol and at least one uncommon substance. This makes 2020 the deadliest year for overdoses in Fort McMurray since the province began tracking overdoses in 2016. The numbers were grimmer provincially as 1,281 fatal overdoses were reported last year, with 88 per cent linked to opioids. This makes 2020 Alberta’s deadliest year for opioid deaths. The previous record was 957 deaths in 2018. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. With 29 deaths, 2020 deadliest year for overdoses in Fort McMurray Back to video Alberta Health data released Tuesday shows 13 people overdosed on non-pharmaceutical opioids and one person overdosed from a pharmaceutical opioid last year. Another six people fatally overdosed on cocaine, and four people each died from alcohol or methamphetamine overdoses. One person overdosed from a substance considered “less common” by health authorities. There were no overdoses from benzodiazepines.

Article content September was the deadliest month in Fort McMurray with 11 fatal overdoses. Regional Emergency Services responded to 71 opioid-related events in 2020. Fort McMurray also had 181 people in opioid dependency programs last year. The previous record locally was 28 fatal overdoses reported in 2017, with 16 of those deaths from opioids. “I’m always concerned when the numbers rise anywhere in Alberta and it’s really been a crisis for Alberta for quite awhile,” said Mayor Don Scott in a Wednesday interview. “When we see numbers rise here, there’s always more work to be done.” He praised the work of health care workers, non-profits and other agencies fighting the opioid crisis. Scott also hoped a pilot program of an app tested in Calgary, which had 441 overdose deaths last year, will be successful once it starts this summer. The app—which is called Digital Overdose Response System (DORS)—is for people using substances alone. It alerts emergency responders if the user does not respond to a pre-set timer. An estimated 70 per cent of people who fatally overdosed last year were in a private residence. Scott also pointed out the province ended a similar program earlier last year before announcing this new app on Tuesday. “What I would encourage the provincial government to do is listen to the agencies in Fort McMurray who are on the frontline,” he said. “They’re the ones who speak to the individuals who are using and at risk. The agencies often have the best advice because they are seeing this everyday.”

Article content The NDP is asking the province to begin DORS immediately and expand in-person harm-reduction services across Alberta. A spokesperson for Jason Luan, associate minister of mental health and addictions, said in a statement expansion will happen once working groups feel the program is ready. This is expected to happen before 2022. Both Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Premier Jason Kenney acknowledged in December that COVID-19 restrictions are a major factor in Alberta’s high overdose deaths. When Spring lockdowns began, many support services either restricted access or stopped entirely. While online programs helped some people, others living in isolated communities with poor Internet access were cut off. In December, Kenney argued the $2,000 monthly payments from the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, which has since ended, worsened the opioid crisis at the start of the pandemic. Police services and harm reduction experts across Canada have warned closing the U.S.-Canada border inflated the prices of street-level drugs while hurting quality. Many drug dealers are stretching limited drug supplies with cutting agents that can increase overdose chances. -with reporting from Alanna Smith vmcdermott@postmedia.com

