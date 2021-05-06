Wait between doses likely to shrink as more than 100,000 Albertans book vaccines; 1,567 cases in RMWB
More than 100,000 Albertans booked COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Thursday as the province expanded vaccine eligibility, said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health. It is “very likely” the four-month wait between doses will shrink, she added, depending on supply.
“It’s very likely that the interval will be shorter than four months,” she said. “The four-month interval was always a maximum. We were never planning to require a wait of four months… We would not have anyone go beyond four months, but if we can offer it sooner, we will.”
People who are immunocompromised have been getting a second vaccine dose 21 to 28 days after their first vaccine.
Albertans born between 1982 and 1991 can book vaccine appointments through Alberta Health Services’ website, or by calling 811 or participating pharmacies. Anyone born between 1992 and 2009 can book appointments on Monday at 8 a.m.
Meanwhile, Premier Jason Kenney spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday to discuss federal aid.
Jerrica Goodwin, Kenney’s press secretary, said in an email the two leaders discussed the federal government’s offer for assistance, which Kenney declined.
“Premier Kenney said while federal assistance is not currently required in Alberta, he expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister’s offer and said Alberta will reach out should such assistance become necessary in the future,” she said. “Kenney also asked the Prime Minister for the federal government’s cooperation in Alberta’s efforts to procure COVID-19 vaccines from neighbouring American states.”
Kenney said at a Wednesday press conference that Alberta’s health care system does not need health care workers from other provinces or the Canadian Armed Forces. Ontario and Nova Scotia have asked and received this help.
“We are able to manage the current strain with our current workforce and that was not the case in Ontario,” said Kenney, adding that the maximum number of ICU beds in Alberta is 425.
RMWB continues leading Canada for COVID-19 spread
Meanwhile, the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) continues leading Canada’s per capita growth of COVID-19, and has more active cases and outbreaks than the rest of rural Alberta.
There are 1,877.1 cases per 100,000 people, which puts the RMWB’s active cases at 1,567. Cases are based on residency, so local numbers do not include commuters.
Lac La Biche County trails the RMWB’s case rate with 1,604.3 cases per 100,000 people, or 162 active cases. Red Deer has 894 active cases, or 840.3 cases per 100,000 people.
There are 19 school outbreaks, and seven schools have between two and four active cases. There are 24 workplace outbreaks. No schools or businesses in rural communities have any outbreaks.
-with reporting from Jeff Labine
vmcdermott@postmedia.com
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on May 6:
- All RMWB residents who are at least 18 qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine. Albertans as young as 12 qualify on Monday. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine.
- 203,135 people have been infected with the virus: 24,497 active cases, 176,536 recoveries.
- 2,211 new cases in past 24 hours.
- 654 people in hospital, with 146 people in ICUs. Triage protocols have been released.
- No COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours, bringing total to 2,102.
- 19,900 people tested in past 24 hours.
- 1,732,582 vaccine doses administered; 31.9 per cent has at least one dose, 6.8 per cent fully immunized.
- Earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray in past 24 hours:
- 1,512 active cases (115 new cases). First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 3,326 recoveries (123 new recoveries).
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Five people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the most recent death reported on April 27. The first death was reported Sept. 8.
COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park in past 24 hours:
- 55 active cases (six new cases). None in Wood Buffalo National Park. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 166 recoveries (One new recovery). These recoveries include 10 in Wood Buffalo National Park.
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
