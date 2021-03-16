Variants represent 11% of Alberta's active cases; 21 active cases in Fort McMurray

Article content

Active mutations of COVID-19 cases account for 11 per cent of all active cases in Alberta, said Dr. Deena Hinshaw in her Tuesday update.

With 62 new variant cases bringing Alberta’s total active variant cases to 509 in province during the last 24 hours, Hinshaw said there is “race” between the spread of variant cases and the COVID-19 vaccines.

“The toll variants have taken on the UK, Italy and other countries are a cautionary tale that we must continue to take very seriously,” said Hinshaw. “Our aggressive screening, dedicated contact tracing and other measures have been buying time for the vaccines to work.”

Alberta Health Services (AHS) identified an individual at St. Anne School in Fort McMurray as having a COVID-19 variant of concern on Monday. The case was announced on March 12 and later identified as a variant case. The school is remaining open and following recommendation of AHS, Alberta Education and Alberta Health.