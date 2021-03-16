Variants represent 11% of Alberta's active cases; 21 active cases in Fort McMurray
Article content
Active mutations of COVID-19 cases account for 11 per cent of all active cases in Alberta, said Dr. Deena Hinshaw in her Tuesday update.
With 62 new variant cases bringing Alberta’s total active variant cases to 509 in province during the last 24 hours, Hinshaw said there is “race” between the spread of variant cases and the COVID-19 vaccines.
Variants represent 11% of Alberta's active cases; 21 active cases in Fort McMurray Back to video
“The toll variants have taken on the UK, Italy and other countries are a cautionary tale that we must continue to take very seriously,” said Hinshaw. “Our aggressive screening, dedicated contact tracing and other measures have been buying time for the vaccines to work.”
Alberta Health Services (AHS) identified an individual at St. Anne School in Fort McMurray as having a COVID-19 variant of concern on Monday. The case was announced on March 12 and later identified as a variant case. The school is remaining open and following recommendation of AHS, Alberta Education and Alberta Health.
Advertisement
Article content
The Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are effective against the B117 variant first identified in the United Kingdom, which Hinshaw said is the most common COVID-19 variant case in Alberta. The Moderna vaccine functions similar to the Pfizer vaccine and just as effective.
“This is yet another reason why getting immunized against COVID-19 is so important,” said Hinshaw. “It will protect you, those close to you and your entire community.”
AHS is booking three more birth cohorts online starting tomorrow at 8 a.m. This expansion includes Albertans born in 1949, 1950 and 1951 or earlier. It also includes First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples born in 1964, 1965 and 1966 or earlier.
AHS is working on increasing capacity of the online booking system and is confident expanding the three birth cohorts is manageable.
“Widespread vaccination will be fundamental to helping us all get back to a sense of normalcy closer to what life was like before COVID-19,” said Hinshaw. “I know that’s something we’d all like to see happen as soon as possible.”
swilliscraft@postmedia.com
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on March 16:
- Instructions on how to book a COVID-19 vaccine and who is eligible can be found here.
- 139,143 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
- Of those cases, 132,415 people have recovered, or 95.2 per cent of all cases.
- 355 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 4,776.
- 260 people are in hospital, with 44 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- Three new death from COVID-19, totalling 1,952. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 also had high blood pressure, dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
- 6,018 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- To date, 3,542,314 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out on 1,857,765 people.
- 379,882 vaccine doses have been administered in total; 91,868 people are fully immunized with both doses.
- 151 adverse events following immunization have been reported to Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services.
- Adverse events are classified as any health problem following immunization. They are not necessarily caused by the vaccine.
Advertisement
Article content
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- Two new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 21. The first case was reported in the city on March 19.
- No new recoveries in the past 24 hours, keeping the total at 1,758.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8.
COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park:
- No new COVID-19 cases in rural communities or Wood Buffalo National Park has been reported in the past 24 hours, keeping active total to five cases.
- No new recoveries in rural areas or Wood Buffalo National Park in the past 24 hours, keeping the total to 144.
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services. No school in Wood Buffalo has been ordered to close.
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Canadian Natural’s Horizon site.
- Canadian Natural’s Kirby site.
- Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site.
- Suncor’s base plant.
- Suncor’s Fort Hills site.
- Suncor’s Firebag Village.
- Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site.
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.