Vaccines curbing infections, deaths among Alberta seniors; 91 active cases in Fort McMurray
Article content
The early stages of Alberta’s vaccine rollout have driven down COVID-19 mortality and infection rates among seniors, data shows.
Among deaths from COVID-19 reported in the past two weeks, 53 per cent involve an Albertan aged 80 or over. Of Alberta’s 1,980 total deaths, 64 per cent are in the 80-plus age group.
The difference in mortality is even more pronounced in deaths at continuing-care centres, where the novel coronavirus has done the most damage. In the last 14 days, 30 per cent of COVID-19 deaths have been in the facilities, compared to 62 per cent of deaths all-time.
Continuing-care centres have also benefitted from fewer outbreaks in recent weeks, even as case rates in the community climb. As of Friday, six facilities in the Alberta Health Services Calgary zone have active outbreaks, down from 48 two months prior, shortly after Alberta completed COVID-19 immunizations for all long-term care staff and residents who wanted the jab.
Advertisement
Article content
As well, fewer seniors are getting infected with the coronavirus. In the past two weeks, 1.5 per cent of new cases are in Albertans 80 and over, less than half of the 3.9 per cent of all-time cases that have been found in the age group.
The decreased rates of infection and death among the group are signs Alberta’s vaccination campaign is reducing symptomatic cases of COVID-19.
Immunizations for Albertans turning 75 or older in 2021 began Feb. 24. COVID-19 vaccines become effective about two weeks after they are administered. As of Friday, 76 per cent of Albertans in that eligible group have got their first shot.
Jabs for the 80-plus age range are especially vital, as 22.4 per cent of those Albertans who have tested positive for COVID-19 eventually died of the virus.
Earlier this week, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said despite positive effects of vaccines, Albertans must continue to follow the spirit and letter of public-health rules.
“While immunizations will eventually protect those who are most vulnerable, we are not yet at a point where we have protected this whole group,” Hinshaw said.
While Albertans 80 and older are seeing some reprieve from COVID-19 infections, case rates are rising among all other age groups.
Younger Albertans are also experiencing severe illness from the virus. Earlier this week, Hinshaw said 88 per cent of those in ICU with COVID-19 are below the age of 65.
Variant cases continue upward trend
Alberta reported another 668 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, as well as 207 more cases of more-contagious variants of the virus.
All 207 new variant cases are the B.1.1.7 strain originating in the United Kingdom. There are now 1,803 active variant cases in Alberta, making up 24.5 per cent of all active cases provincewide, the largest proportion to date.
While the B.1.351 strain first found in South Africa and the P.1 variant that originated in Brazil have both been detected in Alberta, only B.1.1.7 has seen widespread transmission. Of Alberta’s 2,833 variant cases, 2,808 are the B.1.1.7 strain.
The 668 new cases Saturday came from 11,522 tests, representing a 5.8 per cent positivity rate, in line with the seven-day average.
The province reported one new death Saturday, bringing its toll to 1,980.
Hospitalizations declined slightly for a second consecutive day, though admissions to intensive-care units rose. There are now 283 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, including 65 in ICUs.
By end of day Friday, Alberta had administered 577,223 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 18,460 more than the previous day.
It has now been 100 days since the first Albertan, an Edmonton respiratory therapist, got the jab.
In that time, 481,771 Albertans have received at least one of the two necessary shots of COVID-19 vaccine. That’s 10.9 per cent of all Albertans, and 14 per cent of adults in the province.
According to federal vaccine distribution forecasts, Alberta will receive more than 383,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week.
The province is slated to get 175,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine next week, part of the 1.5 million doses on loan to Canada from the United States. As well, 140,400 doses of Pfizer and 67,400 doses of Moderna are scheduled to arrive in the province.
Advertisement
Article content
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on March 27:
- Instructions on how to book a COVID-19 vaccine and who is eligible can be found here.
- 145,696 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
- Of those cases, 136,350 people have recovered, or 93 per cent of all cases.
- 668 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 7,366.
- 283 people are in hospital, with 65 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- One new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 1,980.
- 11,522 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- 576,953vaccine doses have been administered in total; 95,378 people are fully immunized with both doses.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- Sevem new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 91. The first case was reported in the city on March 19.
- Four new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing total to 1,772.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8.
Advertisement
Article content
COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park:
- No new COVID-19 case in rural communities reported in the past 24 hours, keeping active total to four cases. Two of those cases are in Wood Buffalo National Park.
- No new recoveries in rural areas or Wood Buffalo National Park in the past 24 hours, keeping the total at 146.
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services. No school in Wood Buffalo has been ordered to close.
- Outbreak: Holy Trinity Catholic High School.
- Alert: Ecole McTavish High School.
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Canadian Natural’s Albian site.
- Canadian Natural’s Horizon site.
- Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site.
- Suncor’s base plant.
- Suncor’s Firebag Village.
- Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site.
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.