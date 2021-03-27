Vaccines curbing infections, deaths among Alberta seniors; 91 active cases in Fort McMurray

As well, fewer seniors are getting infected with the coronavirus. In the past two weeks, 1.5 per cent of new cases are in Albertans 80 and over, less than half of the 3.9 per cent of all-time cases that have been found in the age group.

The decreased rates of infection and death among the group are signs Alberta’s vaccination campaign is reducing symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

Immunizations for Albertans turning 75 or older in 2021 began Feb. 24. COVID-19 vaccines become effective about two weeks after they are administered. As of Friday, 76 per cent of Albertans in that eligible group have got their first shot.

Jabs for the 80-plus age range are especially vital, as 22.4 per cent of those Albertans who have tested positive for COVID-19 eventually died of the virus.

Earlier this week, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said despite positive effects of vaccines, Albertans must continue to follow the spirit and letter of public-health rules.

“While immunizations will eventually protect those who are most vulnerable, we are not yet at a point where we have protected this whole group,” Hinshaw said.

While Albertans 80 and older are seeing some reprieve from COVID-19 infections, case rates are rising among all other age groups.

Younger Albertans are also experiencing severe illness from the virus. Earlier this week, Hinshaw said 88 per cent of those in ICU with COVID-19 are below the age of 65.

Variant cases continue upward trend

Alberta reported another 668 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, as well as 207 more cases of more-contagious variants of the virus.