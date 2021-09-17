Vaccination uptake nearly triples the day after Alberta announces vaccine passport system — most in one day since July
Nearly three times as many Albertans were vaccinated against COVID-19 Thursday — the day after the province announced its new vaccine passport program — compared to Wednesday.
On Thursday, 28,158 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered across the province, a sharp rise from 9,750 on Wednesday, Alberta Health posted on Twitter Friday.
On Wednesday evening Premier Jason Kenney announced that Alberta was requiring proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test for patrons, if non-essential businesses want to continue operating without restrictions.
The last time there was more than 20,000 vaccine doses administered in one day in the province was July 24.
Of the vaccines administered on Thursday, 16,231 were first doses, 8,550 were second doses and 3,377 were third doses.
Alberta’s hospitals continue to be operating under immense pressure in the fourth wave of the pandemic. Alberta Health Services has cancelled all surgeries that are considered non-urgent because of a lack of space and available staff.
Numbers released Friday show that more Albertans are in hospital with COVID-19 than at any other point during the pandemic. The province broke records in both ICU admissions and in hospital admissions generally. The vast majority of people who are seriously ill are unvaccinated.
Friday also saw the highest single-day increase in new cases since early May.
Kenney, who spoke out against vaccine passports earlier in the pandemic, resisted repeated recent calls for Alberta to bring in a passport program, including from municipal mayors, businesses, medical professionals and the Official Opposition.
On a Facebook Live appearance Thursday, Kenney said he had concerns around privacy but that there are exceptions, like now, where something like a vaccine passport is necessary.
“The government, as the primary provider of health care in our system, has a legal and of course ethical obligation to do everything we can to ensure adequate health care and we cannot ensure that unless we take measures such as these,” he said.
It’s expected that Albertans will be able to get a card-sized version of their vaccination record starting Sunday. The province has also promised a QR code. On Thursday Kenney said the goal was to have that up and running Oct. 1.
As of Friday 71.8 per cent of eligible Albertans 12 or older are now fully immunized with both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 80.1 per cent of the same population has at least one dose.
— With files from Anna Junker and Lauren Boothby
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported September 17:
- All Albertans born in 2009 and earlier qualify for vaccines. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine.
- 277,558 people have had COVID-19: 19,201 active cases, 2,523 deaths, 255,834 recoveries.
- 911 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 215 people in ICUs.
- 80.1 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose, 71.8 per cent of eligible Albertans fully immunized.
- Alberta’s earliest known COVID-19 case was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- 203 active cases. First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 6,921 recoveries.
- 18 residents have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The region’s first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 79.9%, (535 people)
60-74: 82%, (5282 people)
40-59: 78.8%, (18168 people)
20-39: 63.8%, (18202 people)
12-19: 73%, (4903 people)
12+: 72.4%, (47382 people)
All ages: 59.7%, (47382 people)
- People fully immunized: 75+: 76%, (509 people)
60-74: 76.1%, (4904 people)
40-59: 70.3%, (16210 people)
20-39: 52.3%, (14927 people)
12-19: 62.1%, (4169 people)
12+: 62.6%, (40909 people)
All ages: 51.5%, (40909 people)
COVID-19 in rural areas:
- 16 active cases in rural communities. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 364 recoveries.
- One resident has died from COVID-19 in the region’s rural areas. The most recent death before Wednesday was reported on June 20. Indigenous and rural leaders in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area have reported some elders have died while living in other communities.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 76%, (77 people)
60-74: 72.3%, (348 people)
40-59: 61.9%, (720 people)
20-39: 43.6%, (510 people)
12-19: 49.2%, (227 people)
12+: 56.2%, (1897 people)
All ages: 46.7%, (1897 people)
- People fully vaccinated: 75+: 68.1%, (69 people)
60-74: 61.9%, (298 people)
40-59: 50%, (581 people)
20-39: 30.2%, (353 people)
12-19: 31.2%, (144 people)
12+: 43%, (1453 people)
All ages: 35.8%, (1453 people)
RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks:
- Alberta Health Services has stopped reporting positive cases to school boards.
RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- CNRL Albian
- CNRL Horizon
- CNRL Kirby Jackfish Lodge
- MEG Christina Lake
- Suncor Firebag
- Suncor Fort Hills