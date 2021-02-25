Unpaid municipal property taxes from oil companies jumps to $24.6 million

Article content

Oil companies owe more than $24.6 million in unpaid taxes to the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo as of Feb. 22. This is an increase from nearly $19 million owed to the municipality last January.

Across Alberta, roughly $245 million is owed by oil and gas companies to members of the Rural Municipalities of Alberta (RMA). Last year’s amount was estimated at $173 million and in 2019, the amount was $81 million.

Mayor Don Scott said during a Wednesday interview the unpaid taxes shows the oil and gas industry is not getting enough support from the federal government.

“I feel that the one industry that’s not getting the support that it deserves in Canada right now is the energy industry and one of the results you’re seeing is the energy businesses that are not thriving,” said Scott. “When energy businesses aren’t thriving, Albertans aren’t thriving. So the sooner that the federal government supports energy, the sooner we all benefit.”