February unemployment unchanged from January, drops provincially and nationally

The hardest hit sectors covered restaurants, bars, hotels and retail, which lost 400 jobs. The sector is down 2,900 positions from February 2020.

Full-time jobs dropped by 1,100 positions from January, but part-time jobs increased by 400 positions.

The number of people employed last month was 600 fewer than January, and 4,500 fewer than February 2020.

Data from Statistics Canada released Friday showed February’s employment dropped by 0.5 per cent from January, sitting at 66 per cent. Compared to the same time last year, the employment rate had dropped 4.1 per cent.

The census region covering the Wood Buffalo and Cold Lake area had an unemployment rate of 9.4 per cent this past January and February. To compare, unemployment was 5.8 per cent in February 2020. When COVID-19 lockdowns began in March, unemployment was 6.3 per cent. Unemployment during the pandemic peaked in July with 11.9 per cent.

The sector covering health care and social assistance also lost 400 since from January to February. The sector has 1,200 positions fewer than the same time last year.

Accommodations lost 300 jobs from January. This is down 1,300 positions the sector had the same time last year.

Education increased for the first time since October, adding 200 positions from January. But, the sector is still 600 positions less than the same time last year.

Since January, construction has lost 100 positions, but remains on par with the number of jobs in the sector this time last year.

The sector covering insurance, real estate, finance and rentals is unchanged from January. The sector has 1,200 more positions than the same time last year.

Transportation and warehousing also saw increases, with 2,300 more positions since last February and 800 more jobs from January.

The sector covering the oilsands lost 100 jobs from January, but has 1,100 more jobs than the same time last year.

Provincially, Alberta’s unemployment rate dipped to 9.9 per cent in February, down from 10.7 per cent in January. This is the first time unemployment has dipped below 10 per cent since the pandemic began. Unemployment peaked in June with 15.8 per cent. Alberta also gained 16,800 jobs in February which were mostly full-time positions.

Compared to last year, employment in Alberta is still down by 71,000 jobs, or 3.1 per cent. But February’s numbers reflect the impact of the first phase of the economic reopening that began Feb. 8.

Nationally, Canada’s unemployment rate fell 1.2 percentage points from January to 8.2 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

-With files from Amanda Stephenson

