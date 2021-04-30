Two men charged after downtown stabbing
Article content
A Fort McMurray man and a Fort Chipewyan man have been charged with assault in relation to a stabbing in downtown Fort McMurray.
Police were called to reports of a stabbing at 7:45 p.m. on April 9 near Franklin Avenue and Alberta Drive. Officers found a 20-year-old man with a minor injury who was treated at the scene by emergency medical services.
Two men charged after downtown stabbing Back to video
Police concluded a fight had happened between two men in the area. The 20-year-old man was arrested. On April 14, police arrested a second man was also arrested and charged.
Robin Lee Conrad Grandjambe, 30, of Fort McMurray has been charged with possessing a weapon contrary to an order, possessing a weapon dangerous to the public, assault causing bodily harm, and causing a disturbance. He is scheduled to appear in Fort McMurray provincial court on May 12.
Dominic Mills-Bruno, 20, of Fort Chipewyan, Alta., is charged with assault with a weapon and causing a disturbance. He is scheduled to appear in Fort McMurray provincial court on May 26.
vmcdermott@postmedia.com