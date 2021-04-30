





Article content Alberta Health Services has released a triage plan for determining who will receive critical care in the event that COVID-19 patients outnumber available ICU beds in the province. The 50-page Critical Care Triage plan, unveiled Friday, would not be activated until the health authority has exhausted all other options, such as transferring patients, health-care staff, equipment and medication between different hospitals in the same health zone or across the province. It would be implemented based on direction from the AHS CEO, in consultation with the executive leadership team. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Triage protocols outlining who gets care if ICUs overwhelmed released; 1,316 active cases in RMWB Back to video “When activated the triage protocol will be utilized in all health-care facilities and critical care units in Alberta to prioritize patients who have the greatest likelihood of overall survival,” the report states. The plan lays out four “pandemic or disaster” stages, which would determine whether triaging is necessary.

Article content In a “minor surge,” the number of patients requiring critical care would exceed resources. As a result, staff may be pulled from other critical care units to help with care and patients may be moved into recovery rooms. A “moderate surge” would see staff brought in from other areas of hospitals and patients moved to recovery rooms or subspecialty ICUs. Transfers for patients in emergency departments would be delayed. Triaging may be required in a “major surge,” which would occur when 90 per cent or more of available ICU beds in the province are occupied. The first phase of triaging would only allow patients who are predicted to have more than 20 per cent likelihood of surviving one year to enter the ICU. A “large-scale surge” would see 95 per cent or more of available ICUs in the province occupied and could see the second phase of triaging activated. Under that scenario, those with a 50 per cent chance of surviving one year would be admitted to the ICU. Pediatric triaging will be considered. “Information about a patient’s underlying illness, disease, or disability will not be taken into consideration unless they directly impact a patient’s likelihood of surviving the next year,” the report states. Decisions for critical care eligibility will not include a person’s age, sex, socioeconomic status, race, disability, employment status, or the cost of future care. Once a decision has been made on who gets care, it cannot be appealed by the patient or family.

Article content Alberta has the capacity to fully staff 425 ICU beds for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients. As of Friday, there are 152 COVID-19 patients in the ICU – the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. ‘I just can’t imagine’ Dr. Noel Gibney, co-chair of the Strategic COVID-19 Pandemic Committee for the Edmonton Zone, said the triage plan is well-developed, but it is not a situation to ever want to be in. “I just can’t imagine, explaining to the patients or their families why these individuals are not going to get the care that they need,” Gibney said. “I can’t imagine doing that day after day after day, or multiple times in the day. I mean that the moral distress associated with that would be extreme.” He said the postponement of surgeries and release of the triage protocol suggests AHS is extremely worried about a “disaster-type situation.” Gibney said the public health restrictions that are currently in place are “absolutely not” enough, and warned that the protocol could need to be activated this month. “I get the sense that the government has some notion that they may be able to just vaccinate the province out of trouble this time. But we’re not going to do that,” Gibney said. “We’re in a situation where modelling shows that in about three weeks, so that by May 22, we will be at a point where we may reach Phase 1 of the pandemic triage protocol.” He said the province needs to implement a strict lockdown and use the same health measures that were in place last April – moving all schooling online, limiting retail to essential-only, closing non health-related personal services like hair and nail salons, severely limiting or close places of worship, and closing patios.

Article content Adequate sick pay also needs to be implemented, he said. “Some of the components of what the government has been doing with targeted vaccinations, I think that’s great, but it simply isn’t going to be enough in time to get us out of that danger that we’re in,” Gibney said. ajunker@postmedia.com COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on April 30: Vaccine eligibility in the RMWB has been lowered to anyone born in 1991

190,734 people have been infected with the virus: 21,828 active cases, 166,824 recoveries.

2,007 new cases in past 24 hours.

649 people are in hospital, with 152 people in intensive care units.

Seven people have died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing total to 2,082.

18,968 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

1,562,713 vaccine doses have been administered; 296,290 people fully immunized.

The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5. COVID-19 in Fort McMurray: 105 active cases in past 24 hours, bringing active total to 1,291. The first case was reported in the city on March 19. This number does not include the commuter workforce.

88 recoveries in past 24 hours, bringing total to 2,782.

Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.

Five people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the most recent death reported on April 27. The first death was reported Sept. 8. COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park: Six new COVID-19 case in rural communities in past 24 hours, bringing active total to 25. None are in Wood Buffalo National Park. This number does not include the commuter workforce.

No recoveries in rural areas in past 24 hours, bringing total to 163. Another 10 recoveries are in Wood Buffalo National Park.

AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.

Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.

There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas. COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools: Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services

Outbreak: Ecole Boreal (5-9 cases)

Outbreak: École Dickinsfield School (10+ cases).

Outbreak: École McTavish High School (10+ cases).

Outbreak: Father Patrick Mercredi High School (5-9 cases).

Outbreak: Fort McMurray Christian School (5-9 cases).

Outbreak: Fort McMurray Composite High School (5-9 cases).

Outbreak: Fort McMurray Islamic School (10+ cases).

Outbreak: Holy Trinity Catholic High School (10+ cases).

Outbreak: St. Anne School (10+ cases).

Outbreak: St. Kateri School (5-9 cases).

Outbreak: St. Martha Catholic School (5-9 cases).

Outbreak: St. Paul’s Elementary School (5-9 cases).

Outbreak: Walter and Gladys Hill Public School (5-9 cases).

Outbreak: Westwood Community High School (5-9 cases).

Alert: Dave McNeilly Public School (2-4 cases).

Alert: Dr. Karl A Clark Elementary School (2-4 cases).

Alert: Father Beauregard Education Community Centre (2-4 cases).

Alert: Father J.A. Turcotte OMI School (2-4 cases).

Alert: Sister Mary Phillips Elementary School (2-4 cases).

Alert: St. Gabriel School (2-4 cases).

Alert: Thickwood Heights School (2-4 cases).

Alert: Timberlea Public School (2-4 cases).

An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.

An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days. COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces: Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services

A community’s active case numbers are based on the primary residence of someone with COVID-19. If an oilsands worker tests positive for COVID-19 in the RMWB, that case is shown in local case numbers if they are a resident of the RMWB. Otherwise, the case is reflected in the case numbers of their home community.

Bethel Happy Daycare

Canadian Natural Albian site

Canadian Natural Horizon site

Canadian Natural Jackfish site

Cenovus Sunrise Lodge

Civeo Lynx Lodge

CNOOC Long Lake site

Imperial Oil Kearl Lake site

Joly’s Your Independent Grocer

McMurray Montessori Academy Silin Forest Campus

North American Construction Group (Ruth Lake)

North Star Ford

Oilsands Industrial Lodge

Suncor base plant

Suncor Firebag Village

Suncor Fort Hills

Suncor MacKay River site

Sunshine Community Day Home

Syncrude Aurora site

Syncrude Mildred Lake site

Wheaton-Penny Childcare Centre

YMCA Eagle Ridge Care Centre

An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.

An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.

