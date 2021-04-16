





Travel costs, wait times and staffing worsens for local families going elsewhere for medical needs

Article content As a mother of two boys with special needs, Christal Ford-Grant regularly travels from Fort McMurray to Edmonton to meet with specialists. When COVID-19 began overwhelming Alberta’s hospitals, many appointments for services considered non-essential were delayed. This never impacted the specialists Ford-Grant’s children see and online checkups have helped. But the pandemic has created its own unique challenges for families like hers. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Travel costs, wait times and staffing worsens for local families going elsewhere for medical needs Back to video “You don’t want to bring them to places that’s higher risk,” she said. “That part makes it more difficult just because they’re kids, they need to burn energy, they need activity. But cooped up in a hotel room, you can’t really do that.” Ford-Grant is one of many people in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area forced to travel to other communities for medical services every year. The cost of hotels, food and transportation adds up. There are tax credits and support programs that help, but some families pay these costs out of pocket.

Article content Most people travel to hospitals and specialists in Edmonton or Calgary, which are now struggling with the third COVID-19 wave. Combined with a lack of specialists in rural communities, and many residents wonder when they will see any treatment. Others are delaying care for issues that could soon need urgent attention. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, has urged people not to intentionally delay their health care needs. Alberta Health Services (AHS) spokesperson Logan Clow said in an email that when a delay happens, AHS tries helping patients get referrals to other services or community health care partners. Travelling outside the community for medical services has remained a hurdle throughout the pandemic. Councillor Verna Murphy recently travelled to Edmonton for a routine ultrasound, something she first delayed because of COVID-19. Her doctor told her in March she could book an appointment locally, but the only available slot was in June. Under normal circumstances, she never waited longer than a month. She quickly grabbed a spot in Edmonton that had opened up days after her doctor told her to book the appointment. Murphy considers herself lucky, but knows another person in the same situation may have passed. The appointment was in the early morning, and not everyone can afford the transportation and hotel costs these days. “If I was a single mom or if I got laid off during COVID, all those kinds of things… it’s just kind of upsetting to me that people’s health care issues or their tests are being delayed,” said Murphy.

Article content “Even just the fact that you have to go by yourself all the time to be at the hospital, it just adds more stress to that patient,” she said. “It’s sad for everybody involved. It’s just another unintended consequence of COVID. You don’t really think about it unless it affects you directly.” jpg, FM The pandemic has shown how badly specialists are needed for rural residents relying on Edmonton and Calgary for services. It has also shown the need for health care workers in the municipality’s hamlets and Indigenous communities. In Conklin, a nurse visits the hamlet once biweekly, for instance, and Fort Chipewyan does not have a full-time doctor at its health centre. Murphy said attracting people to the region remains challenging and wants specialists to visit smaller communities more often. The province has acknowledged this is a serious problem facing rural Albertans. Last month, Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro announced a $6-million, three-year program covering tuition for students in medical school. In return for the funding, the students complete residency training in rural Alberta and practice in a rural community after graduation. Existing recruiting plans from AHS also include northern incentive programs, relocation funds and student placement supports “The competition to hire qualified professionals is tough—nationally and internationally—and we are always working hard to find new, innovative solutions to attract skilled care providers,” said Clow.

Article content There have been improvements in recent years. Fort McMurray’s first midwife started working in early 2020. This past January, construction finished at Willow Square’s long-term care centre. Murphy said wait times at the ER have dropped. Orthopaedic surgeons have also arrived in the region. But continuous pressure on the province is needed, she said. Murphy worries more people are delaying tests because of financial issues on top of COVID-19 fears, which could be hurting their health. “I want to figure out how we can improve the quality of life for the people that live here, and also get those that are living here to stay here,” she said. “If we can make our region more attractive and be able to retain and recruit those kinds of people to move here, I’m willing to sit at the table and have those discussions.” lbeamish@postmedia.com

