Time to plan for post-pandemic economic recovery is now: Scott

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Scott said the municipality is in a strong financial position because it has no debts or deficits. Last May, council adjusted the municipality’s 2020 budget to reflect a 20 per cent revenue drop from property taxes, meaning a $168 million loss from 2019.

“We need to get the economy roaring again as soon as COVID-19 starts to disappear and hopefully that’s going to be sooner rather than later,” he said. “This will really generate ideas not only from administration, but also from residents and businesses.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

In an interview, Scott said many local business owners and their employees have been pushed to their breaking point as shifting public health orders open and close businesses. Many will not survive the next few weeks without more support, he said.

Mayor Don Scott is proposing council ask administration to freeze municipal property taxes for residents and local businesses at the April 27 council meeting. Scott’s motion also asks administration study “other economic relief or stimulus measures” benefiting local residents and businesses.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“Sometimes what you do is you save that rainy day for the future. The rainy day has arrived,” he said. “We have the lowest tax rates in Alberta, but if there’s additional incentives that we can put out there, let’s do it.”

At the April 13 council meeting, council heard the municipality’s downtown revitalization grant program has approved 80 out of 100 applications and $3.2 million in grants. Local contractors were included in 87 per cent of applications and more than $9.35 million has been invested into downtown.

The next phase of the program was approved unanimously. Administration has also been asked to develop a plan expanding the grant program to patios outside downtown.

The Alberta government has relaunched a support grant of up to $10,000 for small and medium businesses struggling during the third COVID-19 wave.

Scott also said developing downtown must be a constant effort for council. The next council will have the responsibility of making plans happen as the pandemic winds down.

Securing flood insurance for downtown buildings will also be difficult until flood mitigation plans are completed. Last month, Keyano College was denied overland flood insurance. This means that getting flood mitigation done immediately is “absolutely crucial,” said Scott.

The municipality is spending $10 million on flood preparedness this year. By 2023, it is expected the municipality will have spent $257 million on flood mitigation work since 2015. This includes $44 million for flood mitigation in the 2021 municipal budget and $63 million for the next two years.

“I want businesses that remain to feel secured and I believe they’re going to because of the efforts,” said Scott.

Scott said national discussions around insurance and DRP funding are underway, but the municipality needs to continue advocating with the provincial government on the issue.

“These DRP changes are really going to create a challenge for our residents and that’s what we’re concerned about,” he said. “We want to protect residents.”

lbeamish@postmedia.com