Three people charged after drug trafficking investigation in Conklin

Wood Buffalo RCMP have arrested three people following a drug trafficking investigation in Conklin.

Police began the investigation in March after receiving a tip about drug trafficking in the area. On March 19, police obtained a warrant to search a home on Pine Lane.

During the search, police say they found more than 10 grams of suspected cocaine, 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine, drug trafficking paraphernalia, a loaded firearm and more than $2,000 in cash at the property.

Janet Melisa Richards, 34, of Conklin is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, proceeds of crime under $5,000 and careless use of a firearm.

Calvin Stanley Ballantyne, 38, of Lac La Biche, is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Kirk Randle Paul Reid, 41, of Conklin is charged with eight counts of failure to comply with a release order, failure to comply with a probation order, carless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

Richards and Ballantyne have been released from police custody and Reid remains in custody.

Reid is schedule to appear in Fort McMurray Provincial Court on April 12, Ballantyne is schedule to appear on April 13 and Richards is scheduled to appear on May 11.

Anyone with information about this incident or criminal activity in Wood Buffalo is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Tips to Crime Stoppers are always anonymous and can be sent to tipsubmit.com.

