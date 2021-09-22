Loretta Eva Waquan, Kendrick Cardinal and incumbent Claris Voyageur are competing for two Ward 2 council seats in the upcoming municipal election. The ward covers Fort McKay, Fort Fitzgerald and Fort Chipewyan.

Waquan said in a Tuesday interview that council needs to improve communication with rural and Indigenous communities and prioritize infrastructure. She also wants to see rural water parks, and improvements to elder and youth programs.

Three candidates competing for two Ward 2 spots; Inglis not seeking re-election

Waquan is a Fort McKay Métis Nation councillor and director with McKay Métis Group. She’s also worked as a manager with the Fort McKay store for four years.

“I’m not making any promises but I really want to see a difference,” said Waquan. “Council needs to get out there and get more familiar with the communities and have more meetings in the community.”

Cardinal has been president of Fort Chipewyan Métis for a year and previously served as vice-president and board member of the organization. He intends to run for re-election for president in November, regardless of the results of his council run. He has previously been a land-based instructor for the Athabasca Delta Community School.

“It’s not going to really take too much time away from my position as president, I’ll make it work,” Cardinal said in a Wednesday interview. “I’m running because I feel I could make a difference in the community as well as create good communication between community members and myself.”

Cardinal’s priorities include lobbying for better recycling services, food sustainability and community development. He also wants council to lobby the province for better rural health care. Some fixes are small, such as better park benches in the rural areas. Other priorities include fixing area docks and rural streetlights.