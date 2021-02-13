Article content

Syncrude is moving 300 administrative employees at the company’s Mildred Lake site into downtown Fort McMurray. In a Thursday interview, Syncrude spokesperson Will Gibson called the decision a victory for the local economy and the company.

Gibson said the offices at Mildred Lake were built in the 1970s and 1980s, and were not designed to last this long. They are often expensive to heat in the winter and cool in the summer. But moving into Fort McMurray saves the company on transportation and operational costs.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Syncrude moving 300 Mildred Lake staff into downtown Fort McMurray Back to video

“Something the COVID pandemic has identified is, who do we really need at Mildred Lake? We looked at which jobs are critical and we identified who we could move,” said Gibson. “There’s lots of businesses downtown, and I’m sure they’re going to be pleased that there’s 300 more people down there to have lunch and do a little more shopping.”

The employees will rent an office building at the corner of Hardin Street and MacDonald Avenue. The move-in date depends on COVID-19 cases and restrictions, but the company hopes it will happen sometime this year.