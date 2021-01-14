Syncrude heavy hauler rolls its way to 150,000 operating hours, more than double original operating life

Article content continued

“As we got all that performance data over the first 10 years, we saw there was potential to go beyond that,” he said. “We believed we could go beyond those 72,000-hours and wanted to take advantage of that value.”

Coolen credited Syncrude’s maintenance protocols, the technicians and the training of the operators for the achievement.

Syncrude says the trucks themselves weigh 1.14 million pounds with a full load, and have roughly 500 sensors throughout the vehicle feeding data to an onboard computer. This data has also helped track the truck’s reliability.

“Oilsands are the ultimate proving ground,” said Brent Boutilier, a senior project manager with research and development for Syncrude, in a statement. Boutilier was a heavy equipment technician for the company when 17-100 arrived.

“You need everyone in the chain, from the steam bay to the operators to the people who fuel them to the executive suite, to make it all work,” he said.

There is a strategy to see how far newer trucks can be pushed safely. There is no specific date for when 17-100 will be take out of service, since the end-of-life target is evaluated on an ongoing basis.

“We will have to replace our fleet one day. All good things do come to an end,” said Coolen.

Coolen is also aware of the changing technologies used in the oilsands. He did not want to predict what those trends will look like.

“Any new technology, whether it’s automation or something we’re not even looking at, would take a long time to implement,” he said. “We understand those thing take time. It’s tough to guess what it will look like in the future.”

