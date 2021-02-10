





Article content Rapid testing for COVID-19 will now be used to screen asymptomatic staff at long-term care and supportive living facilities in Alberta. Health Minister Tyler Shandro announced Tuesday that three long-term care sites will start rapid testing in their facilities as early as next week. The program will eventually be expanded to reach all 36,000 staff in facilities across Alberta, he said. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Suncor base plant included in rapid COVID-19 screening; one new case and recovery in Fort McMurray Back to video “This expansion of rapid testing supports our overall COVID-19 strategy to shield those most at risk, to protect lives to protect livelihoods, and adapt our actions to new evidence as it comes,” Shandro said. Shandro said facilities will be asked to test staff once a week. If the positivity rate for COVID-19 in a community is five per cent or higher that will be bumped to twice a week, he said. Dr. Mark Joffe, vice-president and medical director at Alberta Health Services, said the program will help prevent outbreaks “and ensuring that those who care for the most vulnerable members of our community are not inadvertently introducing the virus into their workplaces.”

Article content Last month the government also provided 7,000 rapid tests for a pilot at Suncor Energy’s plant north of Fort McMurray and staff in the First Nation and Métis community of Fort McKay, Shandro said. The pilot tests 325 asymptomatic workers twice per week, for 10 weeks. Those who test positive will be isolated and sent for a standard PCR test. So far no positive test results have been recorded, Shandro said. “This is a win-win. It will help protect hundreds of workers at one of the largest worksites in the province and support research that will help us better understand how to use rapid tests in workplaces and other settings,” he said. jpg, FM In December the government announced it was expanding a pilot project for rapid testing to long-term care and designated supportive living facilities in Edmonton and Calgary where there are outbreaks for people with symptoms. Officials at the time said rapid tests take approximately 20 minutes to get results and AHS aims to notify all patients with positive results within one hour. A total of 59 positive tests have been identified by rapid tests at these sites in the last two months, Shandro said. Rapid testing is also available at 33 COVID-19 assessment centres in communities across the province, as well as at seven homeless shelters in Edmonton, Red Deer and Calgary. When the program was first announced in November, Shandro said rapid tests were only valid for symptomatic people who have shown symptoms in the last seven days, not for close contacts or those who may have been exposed but are asymptomatic.

Article content On Tuesday, he said people around the world are still learning about the effectiveness of these tests on those who have no symptoms. He said data collected at the Suncor rapid screening program will be shared with Alberta Health and Health Canada. Alberta Health spokesperson Tom McMillan said the government is acting based on guidelines issued last month by the federal government’s Testing and Screening Expert Advisory Panel, which concluded that, in certain settings, rapid tests may be effective in screening individuals with no known symptoms or contacts with COVID-19. Photo by Chris Schwarz / Government of Alberta In early December, the NDP Opposition called for twice-weekly rapid testing to be introduced in continuing care centres. On Tuesday, Leader Rachel Notley said she was glad Shandro had “come around” to the idea. “It’s unfortunate that Alberta seniors had to wait for so long for it to be implemented into our care homes,” she said. “We’re also generally in favour of using rapid tests to protect workers at major job sites. I think that makes good sense. I’m just puzzled about why it hasn’t been put in place yet in every meatpacking plant in the province, because that’s where we know we have extremely dangerous outbreaks happening.” Last week a new outbreak was declared at the Cargill meat plant in High River — site of Canada’s largest outbreak. Last spring nearly 950 workers tested positive for the virus, representing almost half the plant’s workforce. Three people died.

Article content Last spring there was also an outbreak at a JBS meat-packing plant in Brooks. More recently, an outbreak was declared at a slaughterhouse in Red Deer. Notley said she would like to see the program expanded. Shandro said plans are in the works for asymptomatic rapid screening programs for other settings, including correctional facilities, shelters and schools. — With files from Jason Herring ajoannou@postmedia.com COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on February 9: 127,231 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.

Of those cases, 119,678 people have recovered, or 94 per cent of all cases.

195 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 5,831.

427 people are in hospital, with 78 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.

12 new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 1,722. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 also had high blood pressure, dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes

7,003 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

To date, 3,257,539 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out on 1,777,620 people.

3,968 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. 124,325 doses have been administered, 32,690 people are fully immunized with both doses.

59 adverse events following immunization have been reported to Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services.

Adverse events are classified as any health problem following immunization. They are not necessarily caused by the vaccine.

Article content COVID-19 in Fort McMurray: One new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 59. The first case was reported in the city on March 19.

One new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,658.

Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. Alberta has since declared a province-wide mask order.

Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.

Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8. COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park: No new COVID-19 cases in rural communities or Wood Buffalo National Park have been reported in the past 24 hours, keeping the active total at four cases.

One new recoveries in rural areas or Wood Buffalo National Park in the past 24 hours, keeping the total at 136.

AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.

Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. Alberta has since declared a province-wide order.

Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.

There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.

Article content COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools: Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services . No school in Wood Buffalo has been ordered to close.

An alert has been declared for St. Gabriel School. An alert is declared when there are two-to-four COVID-19 cases detected at a school.

An alert has been declared for École Dickensfield School.

An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.

An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days. COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces: Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.

Canadian Natural’s Albian site has declared an outbreak.

Canadian Natural’s Horizon site has declared an outbreak.

Cenovus’ Christina Lake site has declared an outbreak.

Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site has declared an outbreak.

McMurray Gospel Assembly has declared an outbreak.

North American Construction Group has declared an outbreak.

Suncor’s base plant has declared an outbreak.

Suncor’s Fort Hills site has declared an outbreak

Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site has declared an outbreak.

Syncrude’s Aurora site has site has declared an outbreak.

YMCA Eagle Ridge child care has declared an outbreak

An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.

An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.

