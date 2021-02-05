Suncor reviewing safety protocols after two fatal accidents in recent weeks

Article content

Suncor is reviewing the company’s safety procedures following the deaths of three people in recent weeks. The reviews, which will be led by a third-party, will have a focus on the mining areas where the workplace accidents happened. It is scheduled to be finished later this spring.

“This performance is unacceptable to us and our employees and our contractors and our shareholders,” said Mark Little, Suncor’s CEO and president, at the start of a quarterly earnings conference call on Thursday. “Our investigations are rigorous. We will work closely with our contractor organizations and will implement the changes required.”

The first accident happened on Dec. 28 at the Fort Hills oilsands operation, when a bulldozer hit a pickup truck at approximately 5:30 p.m. Two workers from ClearStream Energy were killed in the accident.

Taylor Dawe, 29, of Bloomfield, N.L. was driving the truck when he was hit. Dawe was pronounced dead at the scene, as was Leslie Miller, 28, of Calgary. This accident is still being investigated by Alberta’s Occupational Health and Safety.