Suncor offering COVID-19 vaccines at Base Plant, RMWB active COVID-19 cases at 108

Suncor is partnering with Alberta Health Services and International SOS to provide vaccine clinics for Suncor workers in the region.

On June 18 and 19, anyone with access to Suncor Base Plant can get vaccinated. This includes workers who live outside Alberta and people who aren’t employed by Suncor directly.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available for first doses, while Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca are available for second doses.

This is the second time Suncor will have vaccine clinics at Base Plant. In May, Suncor offered 4,500 Moderna vaccines to workers. The company said in a release they will continue working with AHS to have clinics at other work sites in the future.

According to Alberta Health, there are COVID-19 outbreaks at Suncor’s Base Plant, Firebag Village, Fort Hills and MacKay River sites.

