Suncor offering COVID-19 vaccines at Base Plant, RMWB active COVID-19 cases at 108
Article content
Suncor is partnering with Alberta Health Services and International SOS to provide vaccine clinics for Suncor workers in the region.
On June 18 and 19, anyone with access to Suncor Base Plant can get vaccinated. This includes workers who live outside Alberta and people who aren’t employed by Suncor directly.
Suncor offering COVID-19 vaccines at Base Plant, RMWB active COVID-19 cases at 108 Back to video
Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available for first doses, while Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca are available for second doses.
This is the second time Suncor will have vaccine clinics at Base Plant. In May, Suncor offered 4,500 Moderna vaccines to workers. The company said in a release they will continue working with AHS to have clinics at other work sites in the future.
According to Alberta Health, there are COVID-19 outbreaks at Suncor’s Base Plant, Firebag Village, Fort Hills and MacKay River sites.
lbeamish@postmedia.com
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on June 16:
- All Albertans born in 2009 and before qualify for vaccines. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine.
- 230,858 people have had COVID-19: 2,639 active cases, 2,278 deaths, 225,941 recoveries.
- 153 new cases in past 24 hours.
- Four new deaths.
- 255 people in hospital, including 67 people in ICUs.
- 6,708 people tested in past 24 hours.
- 3,533,434 vaccine doses administered: 69.7 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose, 23.1 per cent of eligible Albertans fully immunized.
- Alberta’s earliest known COVID-19 case was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- 93 active cases (one new case). First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 6,534 recoveries (eight new recoveries).
- 15 residents have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The most recent death was reported June 15. The region’s first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 70.2%, (512 people)
60-74: 71%, (4,863 people)
40-59: 69.8%, (16,107 people)
20-39: 53.6%, (15,086 people)
12-19: 58.7%, (4,001 people)
12+: 62.2%, (40,790 people)
All ages: 51.1%, (40,790 people)
- People fully immunized: 75+: 57.6%, (420 people)
60-74: 35.5%, (2,433 people)
40-59: 14.8%, (3,407 people)
20-39: 7.4%, (2,071 people)
12-19: 3.1%, (208 people)
12+: 13%, (8,545 people)
All ages: 10.7%, (8,545 people)
COVID-19 in rural areas:
- 15 active cases (no new cases). Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 317 recoveries (two new recoveries).
- No COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the region’s rural areas, but Indigenous communities in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area have reported some elders have died while living in other communities.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 58.5%, (61 people)
60-74: 55.2%, (280 people)
40-59: 49.9%, (581 people)
20-39: 31.3%, (366 people)
12-19: 33.3%, (156 people)
12+: 42.6%, (1,452 people)
All ages: 35.4%, (1,452 people)
- People fully vaccinated: 75+: 50.8%, (53 people)
60-74: 35.3%, (179 people)
40-59: 20.7%, (241 people)
20-39: 10.5%, (123 people)
12-19: 2.4%, (11 people)
12+: 17.8%, (607 people)
All ages: 14.8%, (607 people)
RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Composite High School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: Sister Mary Phillips School (5-9 cases)
RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Canadian Natural Albian
- Canadian Natural Horizon
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge
- Civeo Athabasca
- Civeo McClelland Lake Lodge
- CNOOC Long Lake
- Imperial Oil Kearl Lake
- MEG Energy
- Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Salvation Army Shelter
- Suncor Base Plant
- Suncor Firebag Village
- Suncor Fort Hills
- Suncor MacKay River
- Syncrude Aurora
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site
- Walmart
- Wapasu Creek Lodge