Suncor employee Michelle Landsiedel running for Ward 1 council seat

Suncor employee Michelle Landiedek has announced she is running for one of six Ward 1 seats in the municipality’s October election.

Landiedek said she has been thinking about running and questioning if it was the right time over the last four years, but said she didn’t have any criticism about the current council that pushed her to decide to run.

“Ultimately I think there’s a need in the community right now for visible leadership and I think I’m ready to take that next step in community leadership,” she said.

“Some of the individuals who are not running, for me, would have left a gap of representation that definitely provided some catalysts to decide to step up.”

One of Landiedek’s priorities is collaboration with social profits, saying funding to social profits has been impacted over the last couple of years. Not only because of COVID-19, but also with cutbacks through industry participation and municipal funding, she said.

“What I’ve seen and what I suspect is an accurate statement is that we haven’t been listening to the leaders of our social profit sectors around what work needs to be done to set up a sustainable social wellbeing program or system in this community,” she said. “So the funding decisions maybe haven’t been as strategic as they could have been.”

Another priority is downtown revitalization. Landiedek said she wants to continue the work and projects that are already in place, but she also wants to make sure people who live downtown have someone who is openly advocating for them.

“Making sure that the decisions that we’re making are done with their input and their feedback and really addressing the needs of the people who make up our urban core,” said Landiedek.