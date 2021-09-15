Suncor employee Michelle Landsiedel running for Ward 1 council seat
Suncor employee Michelle Landiedek has announced she is running for one of six Ward 1 seats in the municipality’s October election.
Landiedek said she has been thinking about running and questioning if it was the right time over the last four years, but said she didn’t have any criticism about the current council that pushed her to decide to run.
“Ultimately I think there’s a need in the community right now for visible leadership and I think I’m ready to take that next step in community leadership,” she said.
“Some of the individuals who are not running, for me, would have left a gap of representation that definitely provided some catalysts to decide to step up.”
One of Landiedek’s priorities is collaboration with social profits, saying funding to social profits has been impacted over the last couple of years. Not only because of COVID-19, but also with cutbacks through industry participation and municipal funding, she said.
“What I’ve seen and what I suspect is an accurate statement is that we haven’t been listening to the leaders of our social profit sectors around what work needs to be done to set up a sustainable social wellbeing program or system in this community,” she said. “So the funding decisions maybe haven’t been as strategic as they could have been.”
Another priority is downtown revitalization. Landiedek said she wants to continue the work and projects that are already in place, but she also wants to make sure people who live downtown have someone who is openly advocating for them.
“Making sure that the decisions that we’re making are done with their input and their feedback and really addressing the needs of the people who make up our urban core,” said Landiedek.
She noted councillors have needed to be leaders in a crisis during the last two terms. Landiedek has spent the last 10 years working for Suncor in operations, maintenance, turn around and safety. She’s also an Emergency Response supervisor and national member of the Red Cross.
“If anybody were ever to give you any information about me that I wasn’t around to hear, it would be that I am definitely the kind of person who can step up in a crisis,” she said. “I am absolutely the kind of person that can stay objective and calm and just provide that leadership as required.”
Landiedek has coached with the Fort McMurray Youth Soccer Association and was in Keyano Theatre Company’s 2013 production of ‘Calendar Girls.’ She has also served on community boards and committees.
Also running for council seats in Ward 1 are Ken Ball, Funke Banjoko, Dale Bendfeld, Mohamed Shafiq Dogar, Allan Grandison, Garth Hewitt, Jonathan Higdon, Alex McKenzie, Joseph Mugodo, Gareth Norris, Jeff Peddle, Mike Powlesland, Zaid Sulaiman, IJ Uche-Ezeala, Jennifer Vardy,Rene Wells.
Sandy Bowman, as well as councillors Verna Murphy and Mike Allen, are running for mayor. Mayor Don Scott is not pursuing reelection.
Claris Voyageur is running for reelection in Ward 2, which includes Fort McKay and Fort Chipewyan. Councillor Sheila Lalonde is running for reelection in Ward 3, which includes Saprae Creek and Draper. Councillor Jane Stroud is running for reelection in Ward 4, which includes Anzac, Conklin, Janvier and Gregoire Lake Estates.
Anyone interested in running for mayor, council or school trustee can apply until Sept. 20. Election day is Oct. 18. Potential candidates can contact the Elections Office at 780-743-7001 or elections@rmwb.ca for information.
Information for interested candidates and voters is available on the RMWB’s website. More information on the upcoming election is at the Alberta Municipal Affairs website.
lbeamish@postmedia.com