Startup YMM speaker series for local businesses goes online

Startup YMM, part of Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo Economic Development and Tourism (FMWBEDT), is restarting its speaker series after COVID-19 cancelled the event last year.
Thinkers. Inventors. Doers is a four-part virtual series allowing local businesses and entrepreneurs to learn from business leaders. The series kicks off with David Segal, co-founder of DavidsTea, on Jan. 19.
Other speakers include television host and home designer Debbie Travis; Dragons’ Den’s Arlene Dickinson; and Johnny ‘Cupcakes’ Earle, founder of the clothing brand Johnny Cupcakes.
Attendants will be able to ask questions, get advice, learn about different resources available and network with others.
The event wasn’t intended to be an online experience, said Kevin Weidlich, president and CEO of FMWBEDT. For now, businesses are looking for ideas to adjust and adapt to COVID-19 and the current economic situation.