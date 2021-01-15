Startup YMM speaker series for local businesses goes online

Laura Beamish
Jan 15, 2021  •  13 hours ago  •  2 minute read
Arlene Dickinson poses in Calgary, Alta on Tuesday April 11, 2017. Jim Wells//Postmedia

Startup YMM, part of Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo Economic Development and Tourism (FMWBEDT), is restarting its speaker series after COVID-19 cancelled the event last year.

Thinkers. Inventors. Doers is a four-part virtual series allowing local businesses and entrepreneurs to learn from business leaders. The series kicks off with David Segal, co-founder of DavidsTea, on Jan. 19.

Other speakers include television host and home designer Debbie Travis; Dragons’ Den’s Arlene Dickinson; and Johnny ‘Cupcakes’ Earle, founder of the clothing brand Johnny Cupcakes.

Attendants will be able to ask questions, get advice, learn about different resources available and network with others.

The event wasn’t intended to be an online experience, said Kevin Weidlich, president and CEO of FMWBEDT. For now, businesses are looking for ideas to adjust and adapt to COVID-19 and the current economic situation.

“Certainly the mechanism is different, but we also think timing is imperative,” said Weidlich. “During a time like this, it’s very important for businesses and entrepreneurs to be able to take out some time to reflect and to think about what they can do in the future as well.”

The series can also help new entrepreneurs who are trying to figure out what their future might look like, said Weidlich.

Startup YMM, a centre helping entrepreneurs network with each other and develop skills, launched in July. Since then, more than 90 members have joined.

“That is an indication that there is still entreprenurial spirit, there are still individuals and businesses that are looking to start something new,” said Weidlich. “Whether it’s an existing business changing or pivoting what they offer, or for new entrepreneurs to start a new venture.”

Weidlich doesn’t know if the series will be offered every year, as this year’s series is being funded through a grant program.

When the series is complete, Weidlich said they will ask for feedback from the community and see if it makes sense to bring big names to the region.

In the past, many big speakers have spoken in Fort McMurray through events organized by the Wood Buffalo Regional Library.

The Northern Insights Speaker Series, for instance, brought speakers such author Malcolm Gladwell and retired astronaut Chris Hadfield to Fort McMurray. That program was renamed Centre Stage, and has hosted Paralympian Rick Hansen and spoken-word artist Shane Koyczan.

FMWBEDT hopes hosting more meetings and conventions will bring more people into Fort McMurray.

“If bringing big name speakers helps support that then of course we would gladly get behind that,” said Weidlich.

Registration for the events is free and are limited to 200 tickets per event. People can find the full schedule and sign up on the Startup YMM website.

lbeamish@postmedia.com