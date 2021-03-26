Staff shortage from COVID-19 outbreak moving Grades 10-12 at Holy Trinity online; 88 cases in Fort McMurray

Article content

A COVID-19 outbreak is forcing Grades 10 to 12 students at Holy Trinity Catholic High School to switch to online learning because too many staff members are quarantining.

An outbreak was declared at the school by Alberta Health authorities on Thursday. Classes are expected to return after the Easter long weekend. Grades 7 to 9 will continue normally.

More information for parents and guardians can be found at the Holy Trinity At Home Learning Guide.

Speaking at a Friday announcement about the government’s plan to spend $33 million on more MRI and CT scans, Premier Jason Kenney said Alberta’s fatalities are the lowest they’ve been in the pandemic thanks to the vaccination program.

But he also said other metrics were concerning, such as rising active cases, hospitalizations and transmission rates. Kenney said he was prepared to introduce “additional targeted public health measures” if a spike in cases threatened the health-care system. He did not mention how high that spike would be.