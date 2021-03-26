Staff shortage from COVID-19 outbreak moving Grades 10-12 at Holy Trinity online; 88 cases in Fort McMurray
A COVID-19 outbreak is forcing Grades 10 to 12 students at Holy Trinity Catholic High School to switch to online learning because too many staff members are quarantining.
An outbreak was declared at the school by Alberta Health authorities on Thursday. Classes are expected to return after the Easter long weekend. Grades 7 to 9 will continue normally.
More information for parents and guardians can be found at the Holy Trinity At Home Learning Guide.
Speaking at a Friday announcement about the government’s plan to spend $33 million on more MRI and CT scans, Premier Jason Kenney said Alberta’s fatalities are the lowest they’ve been in the pandemic thanks to the vaccination program.
But he also said other metrics were concerning, such as rising active cases, hospitalizations and transmission rates. Kenney said he was prepared to introduce “additional targeted public health measures” if a spike in cases threatened the health-care system. He did not mention how high that spike would be.
“I hope we don’t have to do that. And really, the single most powerful way we could prevent that is vaccines. We need more vaccines yesterday,” he said.
-with reporting from Ashley Joannou
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on March 26:
- Instructions on how to book a COVID-19 vaccine and who is eligible can be found here.
- 144,311 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
- Of those cases, 135,972 people have recovered, or 93.8 per cent of all cases.
- 717 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 7,077.
- 284 people are in hospital, with 59 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- Three new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 1,979. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 also had high blood pressure, dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
- 13,308 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- 558,072 vaccine doses have been administered in total; 94,562 people are fully immunized with both doses.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- 15 new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 88. The first case was reported in the city on March 19.
- No new recoveries in the past 24 hours, keeping total at 1,768.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8.
COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park:
- One new COVID-19 case in rural communities reported in the past 24 hours, bringing active total to four cases. Two of those cases are in Wood Buffalo National Park.
- No new recoveries in rural areas or Wood Buffalo National Park in the past 24 hours, keeping the total at 146.
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services. No school in Wood Buffalo has been ordered to close.
- Outbreak: Holy Trinity Catholic High School.
- Alert: Ecole McTavish High School.
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Canadian Natural’s Albian site.
- Canadian Natural’s Horizon site.
- Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site.
- Suncor’s base plant.
- Suncor’s Firebag Village.
- Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site.
